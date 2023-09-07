Vinayak Godse

Vinayak Godse

In the realm of cutting-edge technology, quantum computing is on its way to become the next big thing. At the core of a quantum computer lies the fundamental principle of entanglement and superposition, which allows it to perform complex computations at an unprecedented pace.

As a result, quantum computers have immense potential in a wide array of fields such as, drug discovery, material science, financial modelling, artificial intelligence and much more. Having been primarily experimental in the past, quantum computers are on the verge of leaping into mainstream.

The race to build practical quantum computers has attracted the attention of governments, academic institutions and tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and many more, with the US and China competing for the top spot.

Access to 127 qubit cloud computing capacity is already available in India. By the end of the year, we would see 1000+ qubit quantum processor.

Responding to these trends, the government approved the National Quantum Mission to scale up scientific and industrial R&D for quantum technologies in April with a total budget of ₹6,003.65 crore.

A Double-Edged Sword

Quantum computers can usher a new era of science and technology, but if they end up in the wrong hands, quantum computers could pose catastrophic threats. Today most of our data is secured by cryptographic algorithms. Most of these algorithms rely on complex mathematical problems that would take thousands of years for classical computers to solve. But quantum computers can solve them in mere hours.

A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could breach any kind of cybersecurity with little to no effort. This would render sensitive data vulnerable to attacks. Privacy and confidentiality would be severely compromised. Internet security would be at risk, which would lead to unauthorised access and data interception. Financial institutions, which heavily rely on cryptography, would be victims to unreliable transactions and financial frauds.

These are only few of the many potential threats posed by quantum computers. Governments and military organisations extensively use cryptography to secure sensitive data. Quantum computing capabilities could let adversaries break into sensitive government systems, critical infrastructure, and classified information, resulting into compromised national security.

The theft of encrypted data is becoming a major concern. As fault-tolerant quantum computing capabilities reach an inflection point, ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ (HNDL) threats appear to be a genuine possibility. In the geopolitics of advanced technology, the advanced quantum capabilities of some states complicate this equation. All secrets are at a risk.

Even though there is no evidence that nation states are conducting HNDL attacks, it is safe to presume that all actors capable of data harvesting are doing so.

Quantum Resiliency

There are ways to secure data from quantum-based attacks. The concept of quantum resiliency is a crucial strategy to safeguard data against emerging threats. It involves using cryptographic algorithms and systems that are immune to attacks from both classical and quantum computers, making them suitable for securing sensitive data and communications in a post-quantum era.

One might question the urgency behind quantum resiliency considering practical quantum computers are still a few years away. Well, as we’ve witnessed with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, the pace of discovery can quicken in a blink of an eye. Experts predict the developments are on track to reach the state of quantum advantage as early as 2026.Cybersecurity researchers and analysts agree on the necessity of quantum resiliency.

Being ahead of the curve, the US government has turned their plan of transitioning to post-quantum cryptography into a law. China, Russia, France, Germany and Singapore are among the countries building a national quantum-safe network.

Some researchers cast doubt on the claims that quantum computers pose an imminent security risk. They claim that rushing to find a solution may lead to new challenges. They do, however, agree on a strategy for achieving crypto agility. The ability to quickly adopt newer and safer encryption algorithms would be crucial in the face of future uncertain times.

Now is the moment for India to act. As we are banking on digitization to improve its economic fortune and empowering citizens, we can’t let anything go wrong on this account. Quantum security ecosystem is evolving well in the country.

We already have 7-8 quantum security start-ups at various maturity levels. The implementation of this technology has reached the rack level, relieving users from the complexities of quantum mechanics. The implementation of use cases can be expedited. Technology leaders with capability in the field can assist with the process. We need to create urgency of identifying critical systems and assets that may be impacted, selecting and validating quantum resistant algorithms, and promoting system engineering work for crypto agility. Methods, and toolkits for achieving resiliency and agility must be made available.

We must build professional competence to address this challenge in domestic market. It would also help capitalise the global opportunity in the area. Moreover, we must establish quantum resilience or crypto agility as a top national priority. The National Quantum Mission needs to pay close attention to the adoption of capabilities being developed for quantum resiliency.

The writer is the Chief Executive Officer of Data Security Council of India, a Nasscom initiative.