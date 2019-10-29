Baghdadi’s death not necessarily the end of ISIS

Tracking deals
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Will the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, triumphantly proclaimed by US President Donald Trump, mean the savagely violent jihadist group ISIS is finished? The answer’s an emphatic no. Al Qaeda kept battling on after its founder Osama bin Laden was ‘taken out’ by American special forces in Abbottabad.
Closer home, the death of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was only one step forward in the fierce fight against Sikh terrorism in Punjab. The conclusive end to that insurgency came many years later when Julio Ribiero and KPS Gill turned the Punjab Police into a deadly instrument that finally got the better of the terrorists. But the death of Al-Baghdadi, who reportedly detonated a suicide vest after being who trapped in a tunnel by US troops, still marks a giant symbolic step forward in the fight against ISIS.
Like Bin Laden, the self-proclaimed caliph had made only occasional public appearances and took extraordinary steps to try to avoid being killed by US forces like Bin Laden. Most surprisingly, the world’s most wanted terrorist was hiding in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, a region held mainly by affiliates of al Qaeda with which Isis fell out back in 2014.
ISIS has been unique in many ways. Unique for its sheer brutality and the wanton killing of anyone it got its hands on. Also, Al Baghdadi argued slavery was a natural condition and it was perfectly acceptable to use captured women from ethnic groups such as the Yazdis as sexual slaves. Beyond that, ISIS started at one stage operating like a franchise, claiming responsibility for any terrorist act in Europe and elsewhere.
Most importantly, however, ISIS eschewed guerrilla hit-and-run tactics and fought set-piece battles to conquer cities like Kobane and Raqqa. Perhaps, therein, lay the first seeds of the caliphate’s demise. ISIS had huge oil and tax revenues from the regions it controlled. Towards the end of 2014, Isis was battling a heavily outnumbered Kurdish force to take control of Kobane. It was a one-sided battle till the Americans began heavy aerial attacks on Isis forces and started pounding the caliphate.
ISIS couldn’t match the combined might of the US, the Turks, Iranian-sponsored Shia militias, the Syrian state and various other fighting forces like the Kurdish YPG which was the fighting arm of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).
There are, inevitably, lieutenants who might take over the top job now that Baghdadi’s gone. One is a Tunisian named Abu Othman al-Tunsi and the other a Saudi, Abu Saleh al-Juzrawi. But terrorism experts speculate their nationalities may work against them because they aren’t Syrian or Iraqi.
Meanwhile, it’s fascinating to ask one question: Could it be that there was a quid pro quo? Did Turkey offer pinpoint information on Abu-Bakr Al-Baghdadi if they were allowed a free hand to attack the Kurds? That might be called backstabbing at a very high level but it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Private equity firm CX Partners has invested ₹260 crore in Tamil Nadu-based restaurant chain Thalappakatti ...
In a span of 18 years, Seshagiri Rao’s venture has grown into a ₹2,000-crore conglomerate
Mohan Kumar helps ventures go global
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism