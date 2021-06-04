Should women enjoy free travel in public transit?

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Within minutes of taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (TN), MK Stalin announced free travel for all women including working professionals and students in state-owned ordinary fare buses, thus fulfilling a poll promise.
It is no secret that Indian politics, especially TN politics, employs promises to not only garner mass support but also effect the change a State needs. TN’s politics has afforded its people subsidised rice, maternity assistance, gas stoves and washing machines, cycles and laptops to students and cash aid for women family heads, among others. In these instances where political promises come to fruition, we witness a socio-economic turning point.
For the free bus service, rolled out on May 8, the State government will pay transport corporations₹1,200 crore — an estimated 40 per cent of their revenue — a year. While political pundits wax eloquent on the trade-off between social justice and economic growth, for TN’s women and the State overall, this scheme is a welcome move.
TN has 5,600 intra-city ordinary fare buses — affordable and halting at all stops along their designated routes. Additionally, there are express, deluxe, and air-conditioned buses taking the tally up to 9,000. These serve TN’s 7.2 crore population, of which women constitute almost 50 per cent. Though public transit’s reliability needs to be improved by a) making it demand-responsive, b) increasing the number of buses and routes, and c) enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity, free bus travel is a giant leap forward to achieve gender parity.
Women’s participation in paid activities is constrained by socio-economic and cultural issues as well as asymmetries in labour market opportunity structure. A critical factor is mobility, i.e. access to affordable, reliable and safe transport modes to places of education and work. For girls studying and women working — across TN — as municipality employees, domestic help, foundry workers, flower vendors, healthcare professionals, platform workers, teachers or cops, the bus is their lifeline.
A gender-disaggregated analysis of Census 2011 data is significant. Among those who travel to work, more women rely on public transit than men. While men’s top four modes of commute include bus (29 per cent), moped/scooter (26 per cent), bicycle (18 per cent), and walking (18 per cent), women’s top modes include walking (45 per cent), bus (35 per cent), moped/ scooter (8 per cent), and bicycle (4 per cent). Given that four out of five women across rural and urban TN walk or use the public transit to work, the policy measure to make bus travel free for them is a game-changer.
In a month constituting 25 working days and at a maximum bus fare of ₹23 per ride (as set by the state in 2018), the policy of free bus travel helps women save up to ₹1,150 per month. At an average monthly wage of ₹4,000-11,000 — derived from ILO’s India Wage Report and data from the National Sample Survey Office — TN’s new policy will yield 10-30 per cent savings for women. With both wages and livelihoods severely affected due to the ongoing pandemic — more so for women than men, and notwithstanding the gender wage gap across industries, free travel in public transit is the much-needed impetus to women’s socio-economic mobility.
Research from around the world has well-established the positive effect of access to mobility — paved roads and public transit, for instance — on female labour force participation (FLFP). Thanks to decades of affirmative action — from labour welfare policies to handouts such as household appliances that ease the burden of domestic responsibilities on women, TN boasts of an FLFP rate of 30 per cent, nearly 10 percentage points higher than the national average, as per the Periodic Labour Force Surveys. To increase the FLFP rate to at least 50 per cent — a figure last seen in the 1980s — TN must continue easing women’s access to mobility.
Not just TN. States like Delhi and Punjab too have operationalised fare-free public transit (FFPT) for women. While the impact of these schemes launched in 2019-20 is yet to be studied, FFPT has found over 100 instances of application globally.
From the subsidy-conscious Australia of the 1980s and the Netherlands in the 1990s to private-vehicle-heavy markets like the US in the 2000s, or China, the UK, Belgium, Estonia, New Zealand and Nigeria, among others implementing FFPT the last few years, free travel for the elderly, women, students or marginalised communities has been beneficial — with public transit ridership increasing and the marginalised finding affordable means to participate in the economy.
Indeed, free travel incentivises more women to use public transit, increasing their presence in public spaces. This in turn enhances safety and brings more women outside their homes. All of India, ergo, must urgently introduce concessionary travel for students, women, transgenders, persons with disabilities and the elderly. The policy of free travel has spillover effects on the economy and is an inflection point in India’s post-Covid recovery, resilience and growth.
The writer is Head of Research at Ola Mobility Institute
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...