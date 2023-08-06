Sustainable farming is the need of the hour and D2C (direct to consumer) platforms can help augment the same. D2C retail food offerings can encourage a direct link between consumers and farmers. This allows consumers ask the right questions about farming practices, certifications, sustainability measures, etc.

Awareness about the source and where their food is coming from makes the meals more personalised and involves the community with grass root operations. An insight into this ecosystem, including farming practices, can educate customers about the regional economy and the impact of food-eating patterns on the climate. D2C retail food offerings and sustainable agriculture can actively help consumers pivot to sustainable consumerism.

The ugly produce

Produce grows in various shapes and sizes. Often, large-scale unsustainable farming operations sort food based on pre-set criteria of size or shape. This leads to a lot of wastage of produce that is perfectly edible. But it doesn’t fit the “look”. With sustainable farming and D2C retail food outlets, these cosmetic standards will hold no value. D2C food retail outlets can ensure that the produce is sold based on its nutritional quality and not aesthetics. Initiatives such as education about sustainable agriculture, offers, creative marketing, etc. can help educate the customer about nutritional value and thus, reduce food waste.

Besides this, sustainable farming supported by D2C food retail can help preserve traditional and indigenous crop varieties that are resilient to local conditions. The promotion and revival of these practices will help in keeping the agricultural biodiversity alive and aid sustainable consumerism keeping in mind local agricultural practices.

Encouraging plant-based options

Sustainable agriculture is not just about farming it is also about responsible animal farming.

Sustainable agriculture with ethical D2C retail outlets can help consumers shift to meat alternatives and plant-based products. This in turn encourages consumers to explore more environmentally sustainable food choices and eat the rainbow.

Seasonal eating

Sustainable farming is all about seasonal produce. A direct link between farmers and consumers can help promote seasonal eating. This will ensure that the soil remains rich and the land produces seasonal fruits and vegetables. Season eating also helps in promoting biodiversity and crop rotation. D2C retail food outlets can help farmers in ensuring that this season’s produce can reach the consumer on time.

Introducing consumers to a wider variety of food and promoting fresh, seasonal produce from farm to table will help consumers be more in tune with nature and reduce the demand for out-of-season produce. Besides helping keep the soil fertile, seasonal eating will also reduce the need for energy-intensive cultivation or long-distance transportation. It will remove the need to add preservatives to the food to increase its shelf life for longer storage periods or long-distance transportation. Thus, helping in energy and fuel saving and promoting sustainable consumerism.

Eco-friendly Packaging

Reducing the need for excessive storage or transportation options can help D2C platforms and farmers opt for eco-friendly packaging or minimise packaging options. By reducing the time between harvest and consumption, they can look into biodegradable options to reduce the impact on the environment. Sustainable packaging also helps consumers become more mindful of their choices.

Local produce

D2C retail allows consumers to directly connect with local farmers. It encourages produce consumption from nearby farms. This reduces the carbon footprint as well by minimising transportation and storage needs. Sustainable agriculture that supports local farmers can help consumers cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. It also supports small-scale and regenerative farming which is especially good as Indian agriculture witnesses really small land holdings. These small-scale farmers can reach a broader audience.

Sustainable agriculture supported by D2C retail food outlets ensures better control over the supply chain. This minimises food wastage, encourages mindful eating, and incentives consumers to adopt sustainable consumption. This increased awareness fosters a deeper understanding of the environmental and social benefits of sustainable farming.

The author is Co-founder at Organic Roots