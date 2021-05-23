Telemedicine can complement medical tourism

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Internet-propelled technologies that are shaping the new-age globalisation are also in some ways diminishing the need for trans-border travel for services. And telemedicine is one such technology-based service. With the ongoing pandemic leading to near crystallisation of all-round behaviour in terms of restricted physical and social fraternising, telemedicine has come to acquire a permanent value in our lives.
Particularly in the backdrop of the advent of medical value travel (MVT) as a specialised health-driven travel service in recent years, telemedicine has emerged as a potent alternative to those wishing to access quality healthcare outside their own countries.
India since time immemorial has been a huge draw for people outside by virtue of also being a repository of traditional knowledge and wisdom in terms of health and wellness.
And continuing this tradition, in more modern times too, it has retained its popularity and goodwill among global health and wellness enthusiasts.
In 2019, nearly seven lakh people or 6.4 per cent of total tourists, came to India exclusively for medical purposes. A year earlier in 2018, nearly 25 per cent arrivals from West Asia were for medical purpose followed by Africa (14.6 per cent), South Asia (13 per cent) and Eastern Europe (4.2 per cent). And of West Asians, 86 per cent of Iraqis, 54 per cent of Yeminis, nearly 29 per cent of Omanis and over 10 per cent of Saudi Arabian tourists came to our country for medical reasons only. In a similar vein, among our South Asian neighbours, 30 per cent of Afghans, 22 per cent of Maldivians and 14 per cent of Bangladeshis came for medical purpose alone.
And this flow of medical tourists is not restricted to these sources only. India is also a favoured destination of medical tourists from advanced countries such as the US. According to Medical Tourism Index that ranks American perception of 46 international healthcare destinations, for 2020-21, India ranks sixth in terms of medical tourism industry, sixth in terms of qualities of facilities and services, and tenth overall on the index.
Combining medical value travel with telemedicine is brimming with potential in terms of not just capacity building of client countries and improving patient outcomes but generating precious foreign exchange (through services offered), creating employment and, importantly, helping in soft power projections of a country.
The rising traction in telehealth cannot merely complement MVT but even serve as a force multiplier for the latter. And for the client country, cost-effective access to quality care without the need for physical travel would be a huge incentive. Fundamentally, telemedicine can help with preliminary assessment of patients before having to make medical value travel to another country. Given that radiology services are typically a high-cost proposition, teleradiology can help reduce costs by enabling transmission of patient’s images such as X-rays, CT scans and MRI images and thereby facilitating high quality analysis from locations in India. And once preliminary evaluation is done, a patient can make the journey for advanced treatment or relevant surgeries to a health destination country such as India.
As telehealth emerges as a critical component of the Indian healthcare delivery system galvanised by Covid-19, it can make invaluable contribution to the global medical value market for Indian healthcare. Apart from preparing a comprehensive policy blueprint towards this end, the government should also work out legal, technological and investment issues with potential client countries.
In fact, India could start by identifying a few client countries first and use that template for others subsequently.
The writer is CEO, Apollo TeleHealth
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...