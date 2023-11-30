Air pollution in India continues to get worse, with several cities registering alarming contamination levels. In 2022-23, especially between October and March, industry and vehicle emissions were primary culprits, significantly impacting health of millions.

As the AQI in urban areas frequently crosses into the ‘unhealthy’ category, the situation requires immediate and robust action. The United Nation’s ‘State of Climate Action 2023’ report gives some hope in the form of rising use of electric vehicles (EVs).

The government is intensively tackling vehicular pollution, making significant strides by leapfrogging to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards. With the adoption of BS-VI compliant fuels, emissions of particulate matter are expected to reduce by 80 per cent and nitrogen oxide by nearly 70 per cent per km driven. Additionally, the sulphur content in these fuels will be cut by fivefold from BS-IV levels.

This, combined with the push towards EVs is a big step in pollution control. With EV sales now accelerating toward the 2030 target of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles, 40 per cent for buses, and 80 per cent for two- and three-wheelers, the report validates India’s urgent need for a sustainable transport revolution. India’s EV adoption is accelerating, with a jump to 6.41 per cent in 2023, supported by government incentives like FAME-2 and PLI schemes.

In 2022, India saw sales of just above 1 million electric vehicles, accounting for 4 per cent of total vehicle sales for the year. Delhi took lead, with EV sales making up 10.24 per cent of the total. The uptake of EVs in the two- and three-wheeler categories is notably higher, because these are less reliant on public charging infrastructure. But growth in four-wheeler EV adoption is hindered by sparse availability of charging stations. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are leading the shift, showing significant EV sales, setting benchmarks.

Improving air quality

With India’s continuous strides towards EV adoption, the correlation between this transition and air quality improvements becomes increasingly evident. EVs offer a zero-emission alternative to traditional combustion engines, which are known to release NO2, CO, and particulate matter that impacts the AQI. Per government targets, assuming that 30 per cent of vehicles are EVs by 2030, a 17 per cent decrease in PM and NOx emissions, 18 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, and 4 per cent reduction in GHG emissions can be achieved.

The FAME initiative is nearing the end of its second phase. Together with State-level EV policies, it offers significant subsidies to boost the market and incentivise buyers. The expansion of charging infrastructure is crucial to alleviate range anxiety. Initial high costs of EVs and charging infrastructure are, however, impeding widespread adoption.

A collaborative approach, involving various stakeholders will contribute to expanding charging networks and policy interventions that enhance EVs’ affordability. AEEE is playing a significant role in shaping the EV ecosystem through policy advocacy. Its e-mobility initiatives in the North-East, guided by the SWIPE (Skill development, Women and community Inclusivity, Policy enhancement, and Electric vehicle awareness and Infrastructure development) framework, align with India’s SDG commitments.

India’s EV push symbolises the global shift to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target. COP28 offers India an opportunity to reaffirm sustainability commitments and enhance e-mobility efforts, expand clean energy adoption, and attract eco-friendly infrastructure investments, reinforcing India’s global commitment to zero-carbon transportation.

Kumar is President and Executive Director, and Nimesh is Senior Research Associate at the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy