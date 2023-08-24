Isaac Asimov, in a story called The Fun They Had, envisaged a future in which children are taught by mechanical teachers in their own homes. These automated teachers are tailored to each student’s learning pace, offering personalised lessons, quizzes, and feedback. While Asimov’s vision seemed utopian when the story was written in 1951, today’s education landscape increasingly reflects this once-futuristic idea.

The rise of AI, online learning platforms, and virtual classrooms has begun to personalise education in ways similar to the mechanical teachers of Asimov’s imagination. The convenience and customisation enabled by these technologies are tearing down barriers to education, making quality learning accessible to more people, and providing a more flexible and individualised educational experience. Far from mere fiction, Asimov’s tale now serves as a poignant reminder of how visionary ideas can shape and inspire real-world technological progress in education.

Today, the whole discussion of AI in education revolves around the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Bard, etc., in schools and colleges. A number of schools have implemented outright bans on the use of LLMs, while certain universities in India have restricted access to these tools on their University Local Area Network. These measures are rooted in genuine anxieties about potential issues such as plagiarism and the authenticity of students’ work.

But this is like a cat and mouse game. Students will continue to use LLMs. And as LLMs get better, it would be difficult to detect if the text is written by a human or by AI. OpenAI has itself quietly closed down its own AI text-detection tool over inaccuracies. Further, even academic journals today accept the use of generative AI platforms in research papers. Elsevier, Dutch academic publishing company which publishes journals such as The Lancet, Cell, ScienceDirect, in its AI author policy states that “authors are allowed to use generative AI and AI-assisted technologies in the writing process before submission, but only to improve the language and readability of their paper”.

Thus, in this day and age, a better way would be for universities to live with LLMs and embrace them. The discussion should not focus on outright bans of AI in educational institutions. Instead, it’s crucial to explore how AI can be a tool to supplement students’ knowledge, develop critical thinking skills, and create an inclusive learning environment. Indian universities need to adopt this technology, teaching students to use AI and understand its workings, ethical implications, and potential.

Guiding principles

Cues could be taken from what is happening across the world. The 24 Russell Group research-intensive universities in the UK have formulated guiding principles emphasising AI literacy among students and staff. They have committed to several key principles to guide their approach to AI in education. They will promote AI literacy among students and staff, ensure that staff are prepared to help students use generative AI tools appropriately, and adapt teaching methods to emphasise ethical use and equal access to these tools. Additionally, they will uphold academic rigour and integrity, and actively collaborate to share best practices as the technology’s role in education continues to grow and evolve.

Further, institutions like the University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University are offering courses on generative AI through e-learning platforms such as Coursera. Some universities are going beyond just courses. The University of Southern California has established a dedicated centre to research the impact of generative AI on culture, education, media, and society.

University Grants Commission should also think about introducing AI guidelines for Indian universities. It is worth reading a paper published by Springer in which Cecilia Ka Yuk Chan has developed AI Ecological Education Framework (https://tinyurl.com/ 2azm4hum). This framework consists of three main dimensions: pedagogical, governance and operational. The pedagogical dimension, led by teachers, is centred on adapting teaching methods for the AI-driven world, focusing on ethical use, rethinking assessments, and nurturing holistic student competencies.

The governance dimension, guided by senior management, underscores the need for clear policies on academic misconduct, data privacy, and ethical use of AI, ensuring fairness and inclusivity.

The operational dimension, managed by IT and teaching staff, emphasises the practical aspects, including monitoring AI implementation and providing essential training and support for AI literacy.

These dimensions are interconnected and require collaboration among all stakeholders, including universities, teachers, students, staff, and external agencies such as accreditation bodies. The successful execution of this framework relies on a united approach, where each group actively participates in developing and executing AI-related initiatives.

It’s a continuous process that promotes equity, inclusivity, and responsiveness to the evolving landscape of AI in education. UGC can foster a responsible and progressive adoption of AI technologies by focusing on the pedagogical, governance and operational aspects. It could lead to enriched learning experiences, ethical use, and equitable access, moving beyond mere technology integration to create an ecosystem where AI enhances education in a thoughtful and responsible manner.

It has become abundantly clear that outright bans on AI technologies like LLMs are not the answer. These bans are mere roadblocks in a landscape where AI’s integration into education is not only inevitable but wise. Indian universities and UGC should see AI not as a threat but as a tool to elevate learning. As the philosopher Socrates once said, “Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” AI offers a new way to kindle that flame, provided we approach it with wisdom, care and foresight.

Aditya is Additional Private Secretary (Policy & Research), EAC-PM, and Aasheerwad is an Assistant Professor, at Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University