Why air pollution in Delhi-NCR hasn’t been tackled effectively

We know that Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), devised by the Environmental Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) appointed by the Supreme Court of India, has not achieved its objective of reducing air pollution of Delhi-NCR. While stubble burning of rice crop during winter months contributes heavily ( 40-50 per cent) to air pollution, the pollution levels due to rest of the sources — road transport, construction/demolition activities, road sweeping, coal-based industries and power plants, burning of garbage/waste and diesel generators — have not been mitigated significantly enough.

It is because the GRAP was not implemented holistically in all parts of NCR and even that was done late when the pollution had already peaked.

Analysis of actions

Let me present an analysis of the actions taken by the various agencies concerned this year during three levels of high air pollution: very poor — PM2.5 and PM10 between 121-250 ug/m3 and 351-430 ug/m3 respectively; severe — PM 2.5 and PM10 between 250-300 and 430-500, respectively; and severe plus or emergency — PM2.5 and PM10 above 300 and 500 respectively.

For example, when the air quality was categorised as poor, these action followed: (a) ban on use of diesel generators sets was effected only in Delhi but not in other NCR towns; (b) parking fees were to be enhanced but not done due to non-finalisation of base charges; and (c) increase in frequency of bus and metro services was in-sufficient.

Similarly, when pollution reached severe category: (a) blanket ban on hot-mix plants came into effect late on November 2;(b) ban on coal-based power plants not implemented in other towns of NCR — Badarpur power plant alone was shut towards end of October this year.

Likewise, when pollution reached emergency category: (a) the entry on trucks into Delhi (except those carrying essential commodities) should have been banned, but it was not implemented; (b) blanket ban on construction activities came into effect only on November 5; (c) odd-even scheme implemented only in Delhi (not entire NCR) and that too with many exemptions — for example, not enforced on about 70 lakh two-wheelers that account for two-thirds of the transport pollution produced.

According to a study by Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS), the overall traffic on roads was only 2 per cent less during the odd-even scheme and the average peak hour speed of vehicles only increased by only 5 per cent. In short, the actions taken on all measures prescribed under GRAP have been very inadequate.

Through the year?

Suggestions are now being made that the air pollution problem should be tackled throughout the year because even in the summer and rainy seasons pollution is in ‘moderate’ category. And as winter approaches, this high base-line pollution becomes hazardous due to stubble burning in neighbouring States of Punjab, Haryana and UP.

I think, tackling air pollution can only be done in a restricted manner because we can’t put a halt to so many activities all the year round without adversely impacting the overall economy of Delhi-NCR. Likewise, the suggestion of installing smog towers in Delhi (even the Supreme Court directed the Central government to install such towers in entire NCR urgently) at a huge cost with a limited impact zone of only 700 metres to 1 km in the direction of the wind are not recommended by experts, and if we go by China’s Xiang experience and elsewhere too.

Moreover, all these can be short-term fire-fighting measures and would not holistically address the problem of air pollution. So, it calls for some innovative thinking so that some measures are devised to tackle this problem on a permanent basis. Here are some ways to tackle the five main causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Stubble burning

Use new technologies (some are already available) to utilise rice stubble for: (a) making paper, card board; (b) converting it into briquettes and blending it with coal as NTPC has successfully done; and (c) producing ethanol and bio-fuels because they have significant amount of cellulose — Chhattisgarh has shown the way, as it is going to set up at least six plants for this and all technical details are being worked out.

Devise ways to increase use of rice stubble as fodder for cattle by suitably treating it in a scientific manner.

The aforementioned northern States must resort to growing alternative nutritious crops, replacing paddy at least partially. Punjab earlier had a rich landscape of corn, barley, gram, lentils and nutritious coarser cereals which began disappearing rapidly when big cereals like rice and wheat entered the State in late 1960s.

This happened in other States also all due to skewed policy nudges and the bane of Green Revolution. While these crops are suitable for the soil of these States, they consume much less water as compared to paddy. We know that for producing 1 kg of rice, 5,000 litres of water is required. Since the area under rice cultivation in Punjab has increased from two lakh hectares in 1968 to 32 lakh hectares in 2018 (which is about 54 per cent of the total agriculture land), a huge amount of groundwater is being guzzled, depleting the groundwater resources heavily.

The Central government, in conjunction with concerned States, should take a policy decision to shift a good part of the paddy cultivation from the north-western States to the north-eastern States where there is enough water and water scarcity problem will not arise if proper crop pattern is adopted. In this way, while we would be solving the rice stubble burning problem in the three northern States responsible for heavy air pollution, we would be conserving their groundwater too.

While all the three States concerned should work seriously and speedily on the above measures, the farmers, in the meantime, should be paid ₹100 per quintal of straw generated and be provided and allowed to use for free happy seeders, rotavators and super seeders for sowing wheat crop and stubble management (as directed by the Supreme Court) so that the farmers do not resort to stubble burning.

Vehicular pollution

Limit the number of cars per family as suggested by the Supreme Court. Guangzhou and some more cities in China have capped new car registration and it allows only one car per family within the annual quota. In Singapore and Japan, too, certain conditions are to be fulfilled — like availability of parking space — by residents before being allowed to buy a car.

Introduce e-vehicles in large numbers as early as possible and the Centre should stick to the deadline of 2020 for producing Bharat Stage-VI cars.

As directed by the Supreme Court, we should explore the use of hydrogen-based fuel technology for public transport system as a futuristic solution to air pollution. It is learnt that EPCA had consultations with experts from Indian Oil Corporation’s R&D Centre and Tata Motors in this regard and the research is being done along with its cost competitiveness vis-a-vis conventional fuels and other fuel like H-CNG for which the US, Brazil, Canada and South Korea have conducted trials and found emission reduction. We need to work hard on this to arrive at some plausible solution soon.

Industrial pollution

Industries which are oil and coal-based should be banned, unless they switch over to clean energy. Similarly, coal based power generation should be replaced by increasing production of clean energy — solar, wind, hydel, nuclear, biogas and the like. This needs to be done a war footing. Also, ban the use of diesel power generators.

Construction, demolition

It should be ensured that all instructions/guidelines issued by city municipalities/corporations are strictly implemented by builders in the entire NCR throughout the year. Violators of rules should be heavily fined on the spot as done for traffic offences.

This would require active monitoring by honest officials. The bricks manufacturing technology be upgraded to reduce the carbon footprint of the brick-klin industry.

Mechanical cleaning of roads must be done all the year round. Adequate number of vehicles be made available and their timely maintenance ensured, by provisioning of necessary inventory of spares.

Waste generation

A lot of waste from various sources — medical/surgical, industrial/commercial, hotels/restaurants, etc. — is generated every day which can be reduced by thoughtful planning — for example, by using the right packing material.

To overcome this problem, we should further increase the usage of organic waste to make compost and other waste should be recycled by innovative and efficient method. Presently only small amount is being recycled.

To conclude, while the States of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi have been doing their bit, the Central Government must play a bigger role as they have the responsibility to ensure clean environment to its people at the national level.

At present, air pollution may be the problem of some northern States but it may engulf other States in the course of time. Already, there are signs of a spike in air pollution in some cities of southern and eastern States. It is learnt that NITI Aayog has started an exercise of getting prepared district-level plans in about 120 big towns in all States to take care of air pollution. The lessons learnt from Delhi-NCR would serve as a guide in this respect.

The writer is a former ISS and UN Consultant on environment, poverty and sustainable development.