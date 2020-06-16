Why is the govt so keen on retrospective tax amendments?

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Back in December 2018, the GST Council pointed out that the GST is only a tax on value addition, and so interest can be demanded either only for late payment of GST on the value addition or the portion of the GST payable after adjusting input tax credit. Though the law was amended to clarify this position several months later, the amendment is yet to be notified, allowing taxmen to keep raising large demands for interest on the entire or ‘gross’ GST liability of businessmen.
While this is the fate of amendments that are beneficial to businesses, with great alacrity, the government notified Section 128 of the Finance Act, 2020 on May 18, 2020, in the middle of the nationwide lockdown and within days of a relevant Delhi High Court judgment. This Section retrospectively amends Section 140 of the GST Act to empower the government to prescribe a time limit for businessmen to carry forward the tax credit available to them under the pre-GST tax laws. This credit represented the taxes paid on purchases before the GST regime, which became available for set-off against future tax liabilities. If not for the GST, beneficiaries of this credit would have continued using it without any hindrance for as long as it lasted. The GST laws provided a mechanism to transition this credit so that it can continue to be used against GST liabilities.
However, a rule was introduced prescribing a time limit of a few months to fulfil the formalities for this transition. People who missed the bus, even for genuine reasons beyond their control, were denied the benefit of this credit. This led to a spate of litigations in courts through out the country.
Multiple high courts held that this time limit cannot deprive someone of a right that he earned after meeting all requirements under the law as it stood at the relevant time. The Gujarat High Court held such a restriction to be arbitrary, violative of a person’s fundamental right to do business and the constitutional right to property (Sidharth Enterprises Vs Nodal Officer, dated September 6, 2019)
One of the issues raised in some of these cases was whether such a time limit could have been prescribed in a rule as opposed to the main provisions of the GST Act itself. The Finance Act, 2020, therefore amended Section 140 of the CGST Act to provide for this restriction in the Act itself. The amendment takes effect from the inception of the GST, thereby attempting to nullify the benefit obtained by all persons who approached the courts till now.
This may serve a short-term purpose for the government. Having become a part of the main Act, any future relief from this time limit can only be availed if the amendment is struck down by the court. This is not going to be easy or quick. So the tax department can continue denying the benefit of credit under earlier tax laws to anyone who hasn’t complied with the requisite formalities within the time limit, which expired in 2018 itself.
In the long term, however, the amendment is vulnerable to being struck down by courts because the ground on which various high courts allowed relief to businessmen was not restricted to the fact that the time limit was not mentioned in the main Act. If that was so, the amendment would have cured the defect. The major ground on which the high courts decided was that the right of credit which accrued to businessmen under the earlier tax laws became final or ‘vested’, and therefore could not be disturbed by a change in law.
This is not the first time government has introduced retrospective amendments to GST law either to deny benefits or overturn court judgments that have been favourable to businesses. It only shows how far away we are from a tax regime based on certainty.
The writer is an advocate at the High Court of Madras
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...