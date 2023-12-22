The University Grants Commission (UGC) has stirred a serious debate within India’s higher education landscape. It has reiterated, through circular dated December 12, that no foreign higher educational institution (FHEI) can offer any programme in India without the prior approval of the Commission.

The UGC circular also takes aim at EdTech companies that have been advertising degree and diploma programmes in association with foreign universities/institutions. Such arrangements, termed “franchisee arrangements”, are deemed impermissible under the new regulations, and any programme or degree offered through them will not have UGC recognition. The UGC has pledged to act against defaulting EdTech companies and HEIs under applicable laws and regulations.

Indian educational institutions have always been criticised for their slow response in developing market-driven curricula. For instance, it’s surprising that not even a handful of colleges or higher schools offer full-degree programmes in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, cloud computing, or even in latest advancements like GPT technology. Meanwhile, several global universities have taken the lead in developing both short and elaborate courses in these domains. The country even lags in offering simple, full-degree programmes or courses in foreign languages. This leaves students with limited options to explore and excel in languages beyond their native tongues, restricting their potential for global communication and opportunities.

Crucial regulations

In its quest to encourage collaborations with FHEIs, the UGC recently issued two crucial regulations: the University Grants Commission (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Twinning Programme, Joint Degree, Dual Degree Programmes) Regulations, 2022, and the University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023. These regulations mandate prior approval of the UGC before offering any programme in India.

While there is no doubt that regulations are necessary to stop the misuse of educational collaborations, an outright ban on all collaborations with foreign universities/colleges may not be the correct approach. Instead, a more balanced strategy could be adopted, on the lines of how FDI is allowed under the FDI policy, namely (a) automatic route, and (b) approval route. Also, the question is do we have the bandwidth to meaningfully scrutinise hundreds of such applications?

Automatic route for recognised FHEIs: The UGC could allow FHEIs recognised in their home country to collaborate with Indian institutes/ universities/colleges under automatic route. The least UGC could do is to allow on automatic basis certain select degree courses — in highly technical subjects, for instance — that clearly need support from FHEIs. This approach will promote genuine international partnerships and encourage Indian students to access high-quality global education.

Scrutiny for non-recognised institutions: However, FHEIs not recognised in their home country should undergo a rigorous scrutiny process to obtain approval from the UGC. This scrutiny should focus on verifying their credentials, educational quality, and commitment to ethical practices.

In its pursuit of ensuring the authenticity of educational programmes and degrees in India, the UGC’s latest two regulations are a commendable step. We have shown our commitment to align our education with international education, however, we cannot afford to create another maze of red tape. We need to welcome recognised FHEIs and scrutinise those that lack any recognition, and create a robust and genuine international education ecosystem. This approach will not only protect students but also allow them to access world-class education, aligning with the evolving needs of the job market and fostering global competitiveness..

We’re already late on the journey to catch up with the rest of the world and equip our youth with the best knowledge and skills.

The writer is Corporate Partner, J Sagar Associates. Views are personal