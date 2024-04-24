In the interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had highlighted that 43 per cent female enrolment in STEM courses (in India) is one of the highest in the world.

These women armed with their STEM education, can be drivers of change, architects of technological innovation, and champions of women-centric digital design and development.

Digital transformation holds immense promise for society, yet millions of women are being left behind due to their limited participation in the development of digital technologies. This exclusion not only hampers gender equality but also represents a missed opportunity for tech creators to tap into a significant user base.

The lack of female representation in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) contributes to biased outcomes, as datasets and algorithms often skew toward male perspectives.

For instance, AI systems frequently produce results that favour men due to insufficient data about women. This bias extends to various online applications, including financial advice tools and image recognition software.

Gender disparity

The gender disparity in tech extends beyond AI to encompass mobile phone usage, particularly in developing countries where women are less likely to access mobile internet, costing economies significant economic output.

Research indicates that mobile phones have the potential to empower women by providing access to education, financial services, and health information. However, women’s usage of mobile phones tends to be limited to basic functions like calls and photos due to several factors, including device capabilities and content relevance.

Additionally, digital health innovations often overlook women’s unique healthcare needs, as evidenced by the initial absence of menstrual cycle tracking features in Apple’s health application.

The design of digital financial products and services also overlooks gender norms and literacy levels, hindering women’s access to banking and loans, despite their proven ability to repay loans. This exclusion stems partly from the underrepresentation of women in the tech workforce and leadership positions within major technology companies.

Studies suggest that increasing female representation in tech firms leads to better performance and more inclusive product designs.

Inclusive outcomes

In contrast, involving women in the creation of digital products yields more inclusive and effective outcomes. Healthcare apps designed with women’s input offer personalised insights into various health aspects, while co-designed digital financial services facilitate easier access to loans for women farmers and entrepreneurs.

These inclusive products not only expand the digital market but also contribute to a more equitable and diverse digital landscape.

Overall, addressing the gender gap in digital transformation requires concerted efforts to increase female representation in tech fields and involve women in the digital design process. By prioritising inclusivity and diversity, tech creators can unlock new opportunities while creating a more equitable digital world for all.

The Budget can play a pivotal role in encouraging more women to pursue careers in STEM fields and ensuring their retention in these roles. By investing in STEM education, the Budget lays a crucial foundation.

However, further incentives for industries to recruit and retain women in STEM roles will contribute to greater gender diversity and and innovation in STEM industries.

Tiwari is Partner; and Bhat is Manager at MSC