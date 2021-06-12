How a middle-aged couple can meet short and long-term goals

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Sankar and his wife Aparna wanted to plan for their goals. Sankar is 43, Aparna 40.
Both were interested in long-term saving and investing. Past returns of the market, coupled with lower interest rates on fixed deposits, kindled their interest in equity related investments. Though they appeared keen to invest in equity oriented products, they lacked exposure to market volatility.
We analysed their risk profile and observed that they had a disciplined savings culture. They had exposure to products such as Public Provident Fund, Unit linked insurance plans and mutual funds. But, there was a lack of purpose in their choices.
They were tuned to looking at product features and popular choices. We advised them to think in terms of their own goals and time horizon, for each goal. The benefits of staying invested across market cycles was highlighted with data. They were enthused to put this concept into practice. They were also encouraged to think in terms of the time available for a goal — which helped them to avoid a few products and add new baskets!
We suggested that they invest not more than 50 per cent of their yearly savings in equity in the first three years. to be reviewed at the end of this period. We suggested four baskets of investments for them.
Both Sankar and Aparna are employed. Their expenses were found to be relatively low compared to others with similar income. They had more fixed income investments with some flexibility to rely upon. Hence, we advised them to reserve three months’ of expenses in fixed deposits.
They anticipated some planned expenses related to travel and gifts. They also wanted to change their car within the next two years. The total amount needed for this was found to be ₹5 lakh.
We advised them to invest in liquid funds and FDs, and to save around ₹25,000 per month towards this goal.
The couple’s son’s college education, a family function and house construction were all falling due in that time period. They already had some savings but these were not enough. This had to be funded by way of regular investments. The goal target was around ₹15 lakh.
We suggested that they invest in a combination of debt MFs, asset allocation funds and large-cap MFs towards this basket. They needed to invest ₹24,000 per month. Expected return would be around 8 per cent CAGR and the withdrawal may happen after four years, in tranches.
Though they were saving towards their retirement in Provident Fund and other fixed income products, it was recommended that they add equity MFs. They were advised to invest ₹50,000 per month in large and mid-cap equity MFs for 10 per cent post tax returns over a period of 10 years. This will help them reach a ₹1-crore corpus.
It is important to map your savings and investments to consumption needs or wealth needs. It is ‘beginning with the end in mind’ that matters a lot.
The writer, Co-founder of Chamomile Investment Consultants in Chennai, is an investment advisor registered with SEBI
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...