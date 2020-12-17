Weather watch: South Tamil Nadu makes gains from easterly wave

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
The prevailing easterly wave activity over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep for four more days, according to an update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The easterly wave has also spawned a cyclonic circulation over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka. This circulation is helping to pull in the rain bands associated with the easterly wave to both over Sri Lanka and southern parts of Tamil Nadu.
The Sri Lankan Meteorological Department said this (Thursday) morning that showery conditions over the Northern and Eastern provinces may scale up during the next few days. It attributed this to the revival of the North-East monsoon facilitated by the prevailing easterly wave across the Bay of Bengal.
Also read: India to establish regional climate centre for Himalayas
The IMD isolated heavy has been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Saturday and over Kerala and Mahe today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday). The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) said that Central and South Tamil Nadu would make gains till Friday morning.
The ECMWF-IFS-HRES model sees rain spread out along the coast from Puducherry to Kaveripattinam, Rameswaram and Thoothukudi to Kanyakumari during this period. Rain is also forecast for parts of the delta area as and along the ghats across Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai and Coimbatore.
Heavier rain is forecast across this region and parts of adjoining Kerala on Saturday with a fresh wave materialising along the Puducherry-Rameshwaram coastal belt, the ECMWF model said. The northern parts of Tami Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to sit out of this session.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather too agreed, saying that rains may peter out from North Tamil Nadu from today (Thursday). The Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli districts in the South may get moderate to heavy rain until Saturday.
Chennai and Puducherry may get light to moderate rain until Saturday, Skymet said. The interior districts of Tamil Nadu may also get moderate showers during this period. But the intensity will be much less than in the coastal areas. This could well be the last heavy spell for the State from the North-East Monsoon.
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...