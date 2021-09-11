All you wanted to know about T+1 settlement cycle

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) last week introduced T+1 settlement cycle for share transactions. Notably, the settlement cycle was shortened from T+3 to T+2 in April 2003.
While the implementation date is January 1, 2022, SEBI is flexible in the sense that the shortening of the settlement cycle is not mandatory but optional for the stock exchanges. The choice of scrips that are offered under T+1 settlement is also left to the choice of the exchanges. But there are some guidelines to be followed. That is, if an exchange chooses a scrip to offer T+1 settlement, it should come with an advance notice of one month.
Also, if the exchange brings a scrip under T+1 settlement cycle, it must remain so mandatorily for a period of six months. Thereafter, if the exchange wants to shift back to T+2, it is permitted with an advance notice of one month. But if one exchange opts for T+1 cycle and another exchange offers only T+2 settlement for the same stock, liquidity can move towards the one offering T+1 settlement. However, there will be challenges with respect to readying the necessary infrastructure by all stakeholders.
Nevertheless, this can be a boost for retail traders as the new measure is expected to improve liquidity. Simply put, the liquidated stock that would be supplied on the second day (with existing set-up) will be available to the market on the next day if someone sells. Importantly, netting between T+1 and T+2 shall not be allowed.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...