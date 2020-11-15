Bright prospects for cotton prices

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has released the crop estimate for 2020-21 (October- September) and put it at 356 lakh bales (of 170 kgs each), down by 4 lakh bales from the previous year’s crop of 360 lakh bales. Besides, the CAI has increased the estimated domestic consumption and export numbers. The carry-over stock, thus, is likely to be sharply lower than previous year’s.
The improved demand, plus the crop damage in key States including Telangana and Maharashtra, is likely to keep prices strong in the near term. The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) cotton #2 futures contract, the international benchmark for cotton, trades at 70-72 cents/pound, up from 66 cents in September. The sharp rally in last two months is thanks to weak dollar, improved global demand and lower cotton output and inventories in the US.
There is a significant improvement in demand outlook for cotton. The CAI estimates that domestic consumption will be 330 lakh bales in 2020-21 versus 250 lakh bales in 2019-20, driven by a strong demand revival in the domestic and export market. Exports are expected at 60 lakh bales, up from 50 lakh bales of last year, thanks to demand in the international market for Indian cotton as other major global players are likely to see a decline in output. It needs to be noted that the dragon country finished its cotton reserve sales on September 30, and supplies have tightened in the market.
Paritosh Aggarwal, MD, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Maharashtra said, “Export demand is strong. There is buying by customers from Bangladesh and China that’s keeping cotton prices up”.
Raveendran, MD of Thenpandian Spinning Mills, Gobichettipalayam, Tamil Nadu, said, “Textile demand has recovered to pre-Covid levels. There are orders from both domestic and export market. Actually, Indian cotton at ₹ 41000/candy is the cheapest in the world market now.”
Manoj, MD of Salona Cotspin of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, said, “There is a strong demand for Indian yarn in the global market as many buyers want to avoid Chinese products. So, players from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka are buying India yarn to make garments and export.”
Global apparel imports which dropped sharply in April-May due to the Covid-19-led lockdown has recovered dramatically, says the USDA report.
However, one needs to be cautious as demand is stoked by the deferred purchases and it may not sustain, adds the report. In the domestic market, currently, spinners are procuring in bulk because they have exhausted their stock, so, only over next two-three months it can be known if demand will sustain.
Indian cotton is cheapest in the world (MCX Cotton futures trades at 6-7 per cent discount at present from Cotlook A index) right now. This will help Indian exporters see good orders.
What is also likely to be positive for prices up, besides the strong demand, is drop in supplies. The extensive crop damage in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to excess rains may keep a check on supplies in the current year. In Vidarbha, besides the bollworm attack, there is also rotting of bolls due to moisture which can affect cotton yield. It needs mention here that to start with itself there was a drop in area under cotton this year by 2 per cent as some farmers shifted to other crops such as groundnut as prices of cotton were not lucrative.
That said, there is going to be enough stock to meet out demand from the market. The current year began with an opening stock of 107.5 lakh bales. So, a drop in crop output by 1 per cent, as expected by CAI, or even a little more is not going to make it a challenge to feed demand. The CAI estimates the closing stock for the current year at 87.5 lakh bales. In mandis, cotton prices are now ruling at ₹5,725/quintal which is lower than MSP of ₹5,825/quintal, but still higher than last year’s ₹5,040/quintal. However, given that CCI procurement is set to increase post-Diwali, market prices will remain firm.
The outlook for cotton in the short to medium term is thus positive. With world cotton output set to decline in the current year and demand reviving, prices will remain supported in the near-to-medium term.
The CCI is procuring at good pace across the country and has set a target of 125 lakh bales versus last year’s 105.14 lakh bales now.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...