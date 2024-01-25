I have bought 1 lot of Ashok Leyland February futures at ₹190. Should I continue to hold it or exit? – Bhanu Kaleshwari

Ashok Leyland (₹171): Hold the futures long for now. But have a stop-loss at ₹167. Here’s an analysis of the stock.

Ashok Leyland’s share price has declined since the beginning of the current year. It fell off the resistance band between ₹188 and ₹190. It is currently hovering around ₹171.

Consequently, the February futures of the stock fell off ₹190 and is now trading near ₹172.

We advised you to hold the futures long because the underlying stock has support at ₹170. Moreover, the 200-day moving average lies at ₹169, giving some hope for the bulls.

The respective support for February futures is the same price band of ₹169-170.

That said, support does not guarantee a rally. If the contract breaches the support at ₹170, it will open the door for further fall.

The nearest potential support below ₹170 for February futures is at ₹165. Subsequent support is at ₹160. Hence, you should protect the trade from this by placing a stop-loss at ₹167.

In case the futures contract bounces off the support band of ₹169-170, it can face resistance at ₹178, where the 20-day moving average lies now. The probability of a recovery beyond this level is less likely.

Hence, you can liquidate the longs at ₹178. Consider buying futures again if it breaks out of ₹178; place stop-loss at ₹175. This position can be exited at ₹188.

