hamburger

Derivatives

F&O Query: Should you hold ZEE and Airtel futures long?

Akhil Nallamuthu | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 30, 2022

The stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has been in an uptrend for nearly two months

Holding ZEE September futures at ₹261.90 and Bharti Airtel September futures at ₹730.35. Can I hold it till expiry? Should I keep any stop loss? I can support the MTM for these positions until a fall of say 3-4 per cent. Do we need to consider the Indian GDP data expected on August 31? — Sundararajan.

We assume that you hold long positions on futures of both the stocks.

ZEE (₹255): The stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has been in an uptrend for nearly two months. It is currently trading near the 21-day moving average support and just below it, there is rising trendline support as well. But the daily RSI is showing some weakness in the form of a bearish divergence and the September futures is at a discount to the underlying.

So, if the stock slips below the trendline, it can result in a further fall. So, we suggest you hold the longs on the back of the trendline support but with a stop-loss which can be kept at ₹240. But note that this can take mark-to-market (MTM) loss over 4 per cent that you mentioned. If the stock rallies from here, consider exiting at ₹278.

Bharti Airtel (₹725): Since November last year, the stock of Bharti Airtel is charting a sideways trend between ₹640 and ₹770. It is currently hovering near the middle of the range. But as the scrip has been rallying since mid-July this year, we can expect the price to rise from here, probably to ₹770. So, you can hold the futures long. But place a stop-loss at ₹695. Exit the longs if the price touches ₹770.

Follow the above irrespective of any data release and you can hold until either the target or the stop-loss level is triggered. Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in

Published on August 30, 2022
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Bharti Airtel Ltd
futures and options
stock market
stock activity
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you