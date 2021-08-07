Go for bear put spread on PNB

The near-term outlook remains range bound for the stock of Punjab National Bank (PNB) (₹39.55) though the long-term outlook remains negative. The stock finds an immediate resistance at ₹44 and support at ₹36.15. A close above the immediate resistance will change the short-term outlook positive and has the potential to lift the stock to ₹56.90. A close below the immediate support can drag PNB towards ₹31.80 and the major support at ₹28.70.

F&O Pointers: PNB August futures closed with a marginal premium at ₹39.75 as against the spot price of ₹39.60. On Friday, the August futures, which has been moving in the band between ₹42.50 and ₹38, shed open interests. However, in the last two weeks, open positions jumped from 1.22 crore shares to 31.81 crore shares. Option trading indicates a range of ₹38 and ₹45.

Strategy: We advise traders to consider a bear-put spread on PNB. This can be initiated by buying the ₹40-strike put option and simultaneously selling the ₹38-strike put. As these options closed with a premium of ₹1.80 and ₹0.80 respectively, investors need to fork out ₹1/contract i.e., ₹16,000 (market lot 16,000 shares). This will be the maximum loss one can suffer in this strategy and that will happen if the stock stays above ₹40 until expiry. On the other hand, a profit ₹16,000 is possible, if PNB falls below ₹38. Hold the position till expiry or exit if the loss mounts to ₹10,500.

Follow-up: Hold LIC Housing Finance options.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.