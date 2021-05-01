How is peak margin for trades calculated

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
To trade in cash market or derivatives market, one should have a minimum amount of money to initiate trades, and this is called margin. Peak margin is the highest margin that a market participant should maintain on a day.
The types of margin in cash and derivatives segment include VaR (value at risk) margin, ELM (extreme loss margin), SPAN (standard portfolio analysis of risk) margin and exposure margin. There are other margins such as ad-hoc margin and MTM (mark-to-market) margin.
To initiate trade in a futures contract, the minimum amount of margin required is SPAN plus exposure margin. For instance, you buy one lot Nifty 50 futures contract, the margin requirement would be approximately ₹1.6 lakh (SPAN margin of ₹1.38 lakh and exposure margin of ₹22,000). In earlier mechanism, brokers could allow intra-day trades by collecting less margin say, ₹1 lakh by offering you additional intra-day leverage.
However, under the new margin verification mechanism, clearing corporations would be sending four snapshots of margin status a day that shows how much margin should the brokers have collected upfront. If there is any shortfall, brokers will be penalised. Because of this, the brokers will naturally refrain from offering excess intra-day leverage henceforth.
Now coming back to your positions, the different snapshots from the clearing corporation to the broker could potentially indicate that the highest margin requirement from you is ₹1.6 lakh for that day. So, the peak margin obligation for you in this example would be ₹1.6 lakh.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...