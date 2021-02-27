How to use a bear-put spread on L&T stock

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The short-term outlook has turned negative for L&T (₹1,442.50). The stock finds an immediate support at ₹1,400 and the crucial one at ₹1,385. A close below the latter has potential to drag L&T to ₹1,234. On the other hand, for the long-term bull rally to sustain, the stock has to close above ₹1,545. If L&T manages to close above this level, it can reach ₹1,675. However, we expect the stock to move with a negative bias in the coming days.
F&O pointers: L&T March futures closed at ₹1450.60, a good premium over the spot price of ₹1,442.50. This signals existence of long positions. The counter witnessed a steady accumulation of open interest despite being volatile in the last few days. Option trading indicates that ₹1,400 will act as a strong support and ₹1,600 as resistance.
Strategy: For L&T, we advise traders to consider a bear-put spread. This can be constructed by selling ₹1400-strike put while simultaneously buying the ₹1440-strike put. These options closed with a premium ₹36.85 and ₹53.95 respectively. As the market lot is 575 shares per lot, this strategy will cost traders ₹17.10 per lot i.e., ₹9,832.50, which will be the maximum loss. This will happen if L&T closes at or above ₹1,440.
A profit of ₹13,167.50 is possible, if L&T slips to ₹1,400. We advise traders to hold the position till expiry day or at profit.
Alternatively, traders, with deep pocket and patience could consider buying ₹1380-strike put directly, which closed at a premium of ₹29.65. This will cost traders ₹17,048.75, which will be the maximum loss, if L&T fails to slip below ₹1,380 level. We advise traders to exit position with a profit ₹10,500 or a loss of ₹6,500.
Follow-up: Stop-loss would have triggered in Tata Steel counter, which spiked sharply contrary to our expectations.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Bond yields are likely to go up and so will the dollar; these two factors can be a drag on bullion prices
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...