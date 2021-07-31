Know about option transaction fees

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Fees and charges are payable by traders and investors to brokerages when it comes to trading or investing in stocks and derivative instruments. These charges include securities or commodities transaction tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST), transaction charges, brokerage fee, stamp duty charges, SEBI charges and any penalties.
Recently, MCX, one of the largest commodities exchanges in the country, has said it will reintroduce transaction fees on option contracts with effect from October 1, 2021. The same would be passed on to traders, hedgers and investors alike by the brokerages. Transaction charge of ₹50 per lakh of premium value on average daily premium turnover of up to ₹5 crore will be applicable. On incremental premium turnover, the charges would be ₹40 per lakh of premium value. The transaction charges on options contracts, however, are waived till September end this year.
For Commodity Futures Group A, comprising 28 commodities, 0.0026 per cent is charged on the value of the transaction. In case of Group B, the charges vary with the commodity transacted. For instance, for castor seed contract, it is 0.0005 per cent of transaction value while it is 0.0026 per cent for kapas contract. On the other hand, in equity derivatives options, a transaction charge of 0.053 per cent on premium is levied by the brokerages and this is 0.002 per cent of transaction value in case of equity futures.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Based on reported EPS of ₹8.7 in FY21, the valuation is at 54 times earnings, at the higher end of IPO price
Funds managed by UTI, SBI and Nippon offer time-tested performance
In a bull market frenzy higher the IPO subscription, lower the chances of your allotment
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...