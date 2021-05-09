What staggered delivery period means

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
In commodities trading, all futures contracts except energy contracts are compulsory delivery contracts. So, if the buyer doesn’t want to take delivery, then he/she has to mandatorily close the contract before it enters the staggered delivery period. This is for all compulsory deliverable contracts (agri/non-agri).
Staggered delivery period means the period beginning a few working days prior to the expiry of the contract and ending on the date of expiry. The minimum duration of staggered delivery period shall be at least five working days, as per SEBI guidelines. For instance, if a contract is ending on June 30, then from June 25 the staggered delivery period begins. However, exchanges have the flexibility to set higher duration of staggered delivery period for any commodity futures contract, taking into account factors including historical open interest, volumes near expiry and demand.
Thus, the seller/buyer having open position have an option, of submitting an intention of giving/taking delivery, on any day during the staggered delivery period. During this period, the buyer to whom the delivery is allocated will not be allowed to refuse delivery. If the seller fails to deliver, penal provisions for seller default apply. On expiry of the contract, all the open positions are marked for compulsory delivery. In other words, traders who prefer physical delivery of the goods would keep an open position till the expiry, while others should close their contracts, as exchange levies delivery period margin during the staggered delivery period.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...