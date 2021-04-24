Why going long on SBI Life May futures is a good bet

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
SBI Life Insurance Company (₹922.8) is ruling at a crucial level. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹897 and a close below it will change the short-term outlook bearish. In that event, SBI Life can slip to ₹858.
On the other hand, if the stock is able to sustain the current strength, and moves up, it faces an immediate resistance at ₹955 and a close above this level will trigger a fresh rally that can lift the stock to ₹1,180.
F&O Pointers: The counter has witnessed just 8 per cent rollover to next month (May) series. SBI Life April contracts closed at ₹923.30 and May contract at ₹927.35 as against the spot close of ₹922.85. The premium indicates rollover of long positions. Option trading indicates a range of ₹900-950 for the stock movement.
Strategy: We advise traders to consider going long on SBI Life Insurance May futures. This strategy is strictly for traders who understand risk and have enough money to meet margin commitments. Risk-averse traders can stay away from this strategy.
While stop-loss can be placed at ₹896 initially, this can be shifted to ₹922 if the stock opens on a positive note for a target of ₹942 and ₹955. This strategy requires huge margin commitments.
Alternatively, traders could consider a bull-call calendar spread. This can be initiated by selling the ₹950-strike call option of the current month and simultaneously buying the next month same strike call option. These options closed with a premium of ₹4.50 and ₹25.50 respectively. As the market lot is 750 shares per contract, this strategy will cost investors ₹15,750 or ₹21/contract.
While the maximum loss is the premium paid, which is ₹15,750, profit potentials are very high and that will happen if the stock falls in the next four days and rises sharply in May. On the other hand, loss will happen if SBI Life remains below ₹950. We advise traders to hold the position for at least three weeks.
Follow-up: Stop loss would have hit for last week’s strategy on Biocon.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...