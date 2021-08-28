Will ₹47,000 hold for gold?

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Lockdown restrictions being gradually lifted seem to be helping gold, which is reflected in the India’s import data. According to World Gold Council (WGC), Indian official imports rebounded in July as States eased lockdown restrictions. Imports totalled 72.3 tonnes in July 2021, which is more than double the 29.7 tonnes imported in June 2020. It more than tripled compared to 15.8 tonnes imported in June 2021. The Council expects imports to be better in August 2021 as well. The correction in price during the month is expected to result in increased retail demand in India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased an additional 5.6 tonnes of gold in July after adding 9.4 tonnes during the previous month, thus taking the total gold holdings of the central bank to 711.2 tonnes i.e., 6.7 per cent of the total reserves. WGC predicts that the central bank is likely to buy gold at the same or higher levels than in 2020, creating tailwinds for the yellow metal. While fundamentals seem to be improving, trading signals in bullion are not very encouraging.
Last week, gold ended the week with 2 per cent gain at $1,816.7 per ounce and futures (October series) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed at ₹47,538 (per 10 grams) gained 0.8 per cent. On the other hand, silver ended with a gain of 4.3 per cent by wrapping up the week at $24 per ounce; the December futures of silver on the MCX gained 2.5 per cent as it closed at ₹64,063 (per 1 Kg) on Friday.
Extending the sideways trend from the week before, the October futures of gold was trading flat last week too. The horizontal price pattern shows that the contract is being held within ₹47,000 and ₹47,600. Unless either of these levels are breached, the direction of the short-term trend will be unclear.
However, price action on the daily chart shows that the futures has been bearish since early June as it continues to form lower lows and lower highs. Also, the recent price movement shows that ₹47,600 has been resisting the bulls strongly. That means, the trend may be inclined towards a downward swing so long as the price lies below resistance at ₹47,600. The contract price also lies below the 50-day moving average (DMA), a bearish signal.
In addition, the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicators on the daily and weekly charts lies in the negative zone. Given that gold futures has been weak for nearly three months, prolonged consolidation at current levels will increase the likelihood of bears gaining back control thereby dragging down the price.
Taking the above factors into account and that the price point of ₹47,000 is a support, traders can initiate fresh short positions of the contract if it decisively breaks below this support; in this case, stop-loss can be placed at ₹47,800. The immediate support below ₹47,000 can be seen at ₹46,650 and breach of this level can result in the contract retesting the prior low of ₹45,660. Hurdles above ₹47,600 are at ₹48,000 and ₹48,500.
Similar to gold futures, silver futures (December series) has also been charting a sideways trend for the past couple of weeks i.e., it has been moving across the price band of ₹62,000 and ₹64,700. While the near-term trend is uncertain, the medium-term trend is bearish, and it will stay so until the price remains below ₹70,000. The 21-DMA currently coincides with the upper end of the range i.e., ₹64,700, making it a considerable barrier.
Looking at the price action since July, the contract has been consistently stopped by the 21-DMA, meaning, sellers have been using this level to create fresh short positions resulting in a dip in price. The RSI on the daily and weekly charts continues to hint at bearish bias and the daily average directional index (ADX) shows that the downtrend possesses considerable momentum. However, the MACD on the daily chart is now showing some signs of recovery and the drop in the number of outstanding open interests (OI) of all active contracts over the past week (to 10,657 contracts from 16,531 contract by the end of previous week) hints that the bears are losing strength. Yet, the recovery cannot be sustainable at least until the contract surpasses resistance at ₹64,700.
The above factors might call for going short on silver futures. But participants are recommended to wait for the breach of the support at ₹62,000 i.e., sell the December silver futures below ₹62,000 and maintain stop-loss at ₹64,000. If the contract slips below ₹62,000 it will most probably touch the psychological level of ₹60,000 in the near-term. Support below ₹60,000 is at ₹58,000. If the futures rally beyond ₹64,700, it can potentially rise to ₹66,800 – the nearest resistance.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...