₹1512 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1465
1555
1600
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹1433 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1380
1460
1500
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
419
429
432
Go long now and at 424. Stop-loss can be placed at 422
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
273
269
280
283
Go long only above 280. Stop-loss can be kept at 279
₹2961 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2950
2920
2975
3000
Go long only above 2975. Keep the stop-loss at 2965
₹766 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
763
760
773
777
Go long now and at 764. Stop-loss can be kept at 762
₹3865 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3845
3800
3920
3945
Go long now. Accumulate at 3855 with a stop-loss at 3830
22393 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22330
22250
22430
22540
Go long only on a break above 22430 with a stop-loss at 22390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
