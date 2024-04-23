₹1512 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1465

1555

1600

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹1433 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1380

1460

1500

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

419

429

432

Go long now and at 424. Stop-loss can be placed at 422

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

269

280

283

Go long only above 280. Stop-loss can be kept at 279

₹2961 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2950

2920

2975

3000

Go long only above 2975. Keep the stop-loss at 2965

₹766 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

760

773

777

Go long now and at 764. Stop-loss can be kept at 762

₹3865 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3845

3800

3920

3945

Go long now. Accumulate at 3855 with a stop-loss at 3830

22393 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22330

22250

22430

22540

Go long only on a break above 22430 with a stop-loss at 22390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

