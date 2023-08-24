₹1588 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1555
1600
1615
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1595 with a stop-loss at 1605
₹1407 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1420
1445
Go long on dips at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹451 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
446
452
455
Go long only above 453. Stop-loss can be kept at 451
₹175 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
172
176
178
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2518 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2480
2545
2580
Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Stay away
₹576 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
575
570
579
582
Go short only below 575. Keep the stop-loss at 577
₹3389 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3335
3415
3465
Go long on a break above 3415. Keep the stop-loss at 3405
19433 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19350
19280
19465
19545
Go long on a break above 19465 with a stop-loss at 19430
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
