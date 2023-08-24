₹1588 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1615

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1595 with a stop-loss at 1605

₹1407 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1420

1445

Go long on dips at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

446

452

455

Go long only above 453. Stop-loss can be kept at 451

₹175 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

174

172

176

178

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2518 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2480

2545

2580

Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Stay away

₹576 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

575

570

579

582

Go short only below 575. Keep the stop-loss at 577

₹3389 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3335

3415

3465

Go long on a break above 3415. Keep the stop-loss at 3405

19433 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19350

19280

19465

19545

Go long on a break above 19465 with a stop-loss at 19430

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

