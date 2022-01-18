Hindustan Copper (₹131.10): SELL

The share price of Hindustan Copper fell sharply by 4.62 per cent on Tuesday. This fall has happened after testing the crucial trendline resistance poised at ₹140. Prior to this fall, the stock has been in a good uptrend since mid-December. Tuesday’s fall marks the end of this upmove. As such the outlook for the stock has turned bearish now. Strong resistance is in the ₹139-₹142 region. Immediate support is in the ₹130-₹128 region.
A break below ₹128 will intensify the selling pressure. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹122 initially. A further break below ₹122 can then see the stock tumbling towards ₹110 and ₹103. Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise to ₹136. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹144. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹128 as soon as the stock falls to ₹123. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹121 as soon as the stock touches ₹116. Book profits at ₹112. The bearish outlook will get negated if the stock sustains above ₹128 and breaches ₹142 decisively from here. Such a break can then pave way for a fresh rise to ₹155-₹160.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.