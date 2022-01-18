hamburger

Portfolio

Hindustan Copper (₹131.10): SELL

Gurumurthy K | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jan 18, 2022
image caption

Immediate support is in the ₹130-₹128 region

The share price of Hindustan Copper fell sharply by 4.62 per cent on Tuesday. This fall has happened after testing the crucial trendline resistance poised at ₹140. Prior to this fall, the stock has been in a good uptrend since mid-December. Tuesday’s fall marks the end of this upmove. As such the outlook for the stock has turned bearish now. Strong resistance is in the ₹139-₹142 region. Immediate support is in the ₹130-₹128 region.

A break below ₹128 will intensify the selling pressure. Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹122 initially. A further break below ₹122 can then see the stock tumbling towards ₹110 and ₹103. Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise to ₹136. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹144. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹128 as soon as the stock falls to ₹123. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹121 as soon as the stock touches ₹116. Book profits at ₹112. The bearish outlook will get negated if the stock sustains above ₹128 and breaches ₹142 decisively from here. Such a break can then pave way for a fresh rise to ₹155-₹160.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on January 18, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you