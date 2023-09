The cumulative rainfall till September 1, 2023 was 11 per cent lower than long-term average. While crop sowing is broadly same as last year, retail food prices are under strain. Here are charts which tell the story.

Costs of cereals and pulses for the week ending August 31,2023 have increased on weekly basis and YoY, Vegetables prices seem to be providing some respite.

Kharif sowing has been at the same levels as last year.

The levels in reservoirs have dropped in current period over last year.

