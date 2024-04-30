A recent report by Goldman Sachs on global services highlights India’s rise in this segment. Global services exports accounted for 7 per cent of World GDP in 2023. India, China and the UAE are gaining global share of services from developed economies.

India’s share in global services increased from 2 per cent in 2005 to 4.6 per cent in 2023, while India’s share of goods exports increased from 1 per cent to 1.8 per cent in the period.

Global capability centres (GCCs) have led the growth in professional consulting while computer services remain the dominant subsector in services.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit