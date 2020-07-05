HSBC Focused Equity NFO: For those playing the long-term game

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
HSBC Mutual Fund’s new fund offer — HSBC Focused Equity Fund — is open for subscription until July 15.
It being an open-ended fund, the scheme will also reopen for ongoing purchase shortly after the NFO closes for subscription.
The offering is, however, not unique. There are already more than 20 focussed funds available in the market.
SEBI mandates that the focussed category funds invest in a maximum of 30 stocks. In line with this, the scheme aims to seek long-term capital growth through investments largely in equity and equity-related instruments of up to 30 companies.
The fund will invest across market capitalisations, giving it a multi-cap flavour. The fund will be benchmarked against the BSE 200 TRI. The scheme will follow a top-down approach for sector selection, but a bottom-up approach for stock selection.
The key factors that go into picking a stock will be dominance in the sector, sustainable profitability and reasonable valuations of the companies.
HSBC Focused Equity will be managed by Neelotpal Sahai, Head of Equities, and Gautam Bhupal, Fund Manager.
Sahai believes the current disruption due to the pandemic makes it an opportune time for a fund in the focussed category.
“In the past, disruptions such as the global financial crisis, taper tantrum, implementation of the GST and the IL&FS NBFC crisis resulted in making strong companies stronger and big companies bigger.”
The benefits from the dominant companies in which the fund will invest now will be reaped only over medium to longer terms, he added.
Thus, it is suitable only for investors with an investment horizon of 3-5 years and above.
Further, focussed funds typically have concentrated holdings as they take exposure to fewer number of stocks. The success of these schemes depend highly on the right stock picks by the fund manager. Therefore, only investors with moderate to high risk appetite should consider this category.
Almost all funds in the focussed category have outperformed the bellwether Nifty 50 and the broader Nifty 500 indices in the long run.
The average compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of focussed funds has been about 3.03 per cent, 6.53 per cent and 13.34 per cent for three-, five- and seven-year periods, respectively.
During the same periods, the Nifty 500 TRI delivered returns of 2.07 per cent, 5.42 per cent and 10.82 per cent, respectively, while the Nifty 50 TRI clocked 4.37 per cent, 5.60 per cent and 9.95 per cent, in that order.
Axis Focused 25 and Motilal Oswal Focused 25 are two of the top-performing funds in the short as well as the long term.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...