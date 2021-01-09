Kotak Corporate Bond Fund: A safe and steady choice

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Debt mutual fund investors need to watch out for two key risks — interest-rate risk and credit risk. Corporate bond funds, and Banking and PSU funds are considered relatively safe, though individual schemes within them may carry higher levels of risk.
Conservative investors can choose schemes from these two categories for their core debt portfolio. Here, we look at corporate bond funds.
Corporate bond funds are debt funds that must invest at least 80 per cent of their assets in only the highest-rated corporate bonds (typically AA+ and above).
This lends a certain degree of safety to investor returns.
That said, one needs to check where the remaining 20 per cent is invested in — in sovereign/AAA rated or lower-rated debt securities — for gauging the credit risk in the scheme. It’s also worth looking at the average maturity of the portfolio — higher the maturity, greater the interest rate risk. That is, when interest rates rise (fall), funds which hold relatively low maturity debt papers get impacted to a smaller extent by a fall (rise) in bond prices and the resultant capital loss (gain). With many businesses and the economy yet to fully recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, capital preservation remains top priority. Also, while interest rates appear to have bottomed out, a hike in rates does not appear imminent.
If you want to play it safe, you can invest in debt schemes with relatively low average maturity.
Investors with a moderate risk appetite and an investment horizon of up to three years can, therefore, consider investing in corporate bond funds that invest largely in highest-rated papers (even beyond the mandated 80 per cent) and have relatively short average maturity. This can limit your credit as well as interest-rate risk.
In the last five years, corporate bond funds have, on average, generated one- and three-year rolling returns (CAGR) of 8.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent, respectively.
Among the top performers, investors can consider Kotak Corporate Bond Fund. The scheme has generated one- and three-year average rolling returns of 8.4 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively. This puts it at par with some of the other well-performing schemes in the category.
Going by the past five years’ data, Kotak Corporate Bond Fund also seems to have provided some downside protection to investor returns.
During this period, the scheme fetched one-year rolling returns (CAGR) of under 6 per cent less than 1 per cent of the time. This is significantly lower than that for most peers. More importantly, on a three-year rolling returns (CAGR) basis, the scheme gave at least 8 per cent 70 per cent of the time, a higher percentage than that for many peers.
The scheme fares well on the credit quality front, too.
As on November 27, 2020, Kotak Corporate Bond Fund held 89.4 per cent of its portfolio in AAA rated (or equivalent) and sovereign debt papers. It has consistently held 89 per cent and upwards of its portfolio in AAA rated and sovereign debt papers since July 2018.
The fund has largely maintained an average portfolio maturity of 1-2.3 years in the past five years. As on November 30, 2020, it was 2.38 years, relatively lower than that of its peers. This may cap the extent of capital loss for the fund when the rate cycle turns up. However, this can also limit the capital gains from an appreciation in bond prices in a falling interest-rate environment.
Investors who want to limit their interest-rate risk may, however, do well to invest in such a scheme.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...