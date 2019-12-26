Portfolio

Now, use your Kotak Mahindra debit card for EMI payments

| Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

Eligible customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank can now pay for their purchases in easy instalments through POS terminals, using their debit cards. This is thanks to the bank’s collaboration with Pine Labs, a merchant platform company that has a network of over 150,000 merchants across India. The minimum purchase value to opt for EMIs on the Kotak debit cards facility is ₹8,000, and customers have the flexibility to repay the loan over a tenure of 3 to 12 months.

