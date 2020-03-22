Card-less cash withdrawals: Here's what you need to know

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
ICICI Bank in January this year launched card-less withdrawal facility for its mobile banking customers.
The facility was first introduced by State Bank of India, whose customers have been using the facility through YONO (the lender’s mobile banking app) since 2018.
Customers of ICICI Bank and SBI need only a mobile phone to withdraw cash from ATM.
While for SBI customers this facility is available at only select ATMs, ICICI Bank customers can avail themselves of this facility in any of the 15,000 ATMs of the bank.
The procedure is simple. Login to your mobile banking app and generate a cash request by specifying the amount you want to withdraw.
Users also need to generate a temporary PIN.
As a two-step verification, to keep your transactions secured, the bank will also send a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile via SMS. Select the ‘Cash Withdrawal’ option at ICICI Bank ATM (‘YONO cash’ for SBI customers) and enter the details such as the amount, temporary PIN and the OTP generated to withdraw cash.
Banks do not specifically levy any charges for this facility. However, since these withdrawals will also be considered to calculate ‘free ATM visits’, you may be charged when you exceed that limit.
Savings account customers who are entitled to unlimited free ATM transactions need not fret upon these charges.
Banks, however, have set certain limits on card-less withdrawals. ICICI Bank has set both the daily transaction limit and the per-transaction limit at ₹20,000.
While SBI has also set the daily transaction limit at ₹20,000, the per-transaction limit is ₹10,000. For SBI accounts, where the daily withdrawal limits are lower than ₹20,000, such limits will apply for YONO cash withdrawal as well.
Another point to be noted is the transaction validity. In the case of ICICI Bank, the temporary PIN and OTP will be valid till midnight of the day they were generated, post which another request will have to be generated in the app. For SBI, however, the validity is limited to just four hours.
Other banks are yet to launch card-less withdrawal facility. One can, however, make use of a third-party transfer option, which most banks offer.
Card-less transfers can be made to beneficiaries who do not have a bank account, let alone a credit/debit card. This third-party transfer facility comes in handy for self-withdrawals as well.
Take for instance, the ‘Cardless Cash Transfers’ permitted by HDFC Bank through its net banking services. Customers can, through this option, transfer money to a beneficiary, by just specifying their mobile number and PAN/ Aadhar/Voter ID number.
The beneficiary can, from the nearest HDFC Bank ATM, withdraw cash by selecting the ‘Cardless Cash’ option on the screen. Post that, the customer will be required to enter the order ID and OTP received on his mobile.
Adding the beneficiary account might take up to 30 minutes, and HDFC Bank charges ₹25 per transaction (plus taxes). Also, a single beneficiary can receive a maximum of ₹10,000 per day or ₹25,000 per month, whichever is lower.
ICICI Bank and SBI also permit such third-party transfers through their internet banking services.
Apart from banks, the UPI platform can soon be used for cash withdrawals. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued a circular, directing its member-banks to enable cash withdrawals from merchant locations through UPI platforms, starting June 1.
Though hassle-free, limits and charges are applicable on withdrawals. The NPCI has reportedly directed the banks to charge customers making such withdrawals, a fee of 1 per cent of the transaction value, up to a maximum of ₹10. Also, you can only make a maximum of three such withdrawals per day, for every UPI ID. That apart, customers can only withdraw a maximum of ₹2,000 or ₹1,000 (depending upon their locations), per day using the UPI platforms.
When you have forgotten your wallet or card and in a dire need of cash, the card-less withdrawal option will surely be helpful if you have your mobile phone with you. With numerous cases of theft and forgery of cards (and related credentials) being reported, card-less withdrawals help tide over such concerns.
However, do remember that you will be at risk if your mobile phone is lost or misplaced. Besides, the cap on the maximum number of withdrawals or the amount that can be withdrawn through the card-less facility is a limiting factor.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...