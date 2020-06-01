Home insurance: How to file a claim

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
In what was considered to be a powerful storm, Amphan wreaked havoc in major parts of West Bengal and Odisha. It claimed over a dozen lives, and left several injured and homeless due to damage and destruction to property. While the Covid-19-led pandemic has taken both emotional and physical toll on lives, the cyclone has accentuated the situation. While the losses could be severe, a home insurance policy can help soften the financial blow. Home insurance provides cover for financial losses to your house and its contents in the event of any calamity or accident. The insurance regulator has issued guidelines to facilitate registration and settle claims on time.
If you are in one of the flood-affected regions, here’s how to file a claim.
The first step towards filing a claim is to intimate the insurer. Insurance companies will settle those claims where the information (about claims) is received within a stipulated time. This timeline varies from seven to 14 days, depending on the insurer. Policyholders can notify the insurer about the claim via helpline, toll-free number, e-mail or through other digital services including mobile apps, chatbots and WhatsApp.
In case of natural calamity, almost all insurers simplify the claim procedure and settle the amount to the policyholder immediately. Insurers, including Bajaj Allianz General, ICICI Lombard and HDFC Ergo, allow a policyholder to live-stream video to assess the loss of the damaged portion of your property or content. The insurer would then process the claim immediately with minimal documentation requirements.
But generally, when it comes to settlement of claims in home insurance policies, it is mostly on reimbursement basis. Which means that based on the bills and reports submitted, the insurer will reimburse your costs. However, at the time of a natural disaster, the insurer will settle the claims on the spot, for up to a certain limit.
According to Praveen Chhajed, Head - Non-Motor Claims, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, “In the present adverse conditions and restrictive movement, we have adopted a rapid claim settlement procedure wherein property losses up to ₹10 lakh are offered spot settlement.”
ICICI Lombard too settles claims immediately for up to ₹1 lakh. According to Sanjay Datta, Chief - Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, says, “In most cases, we don’t ask for any documents from our policyholders. Since we have the policy details with us, we process the claim within a few hours.”
But if the claims go beyond the said limit, or if the policyholder is not satisfied with the spot loss estimates (claim amount), a surveyor will go to the spot to make a loss assessment, and the insurer would then settle the claim to the policyholder based on the sum insured opted (reinstatement value, agreed value or indemnity value).
Chhajed says, “If the insured does not wish to opt for spot settlement, then our surveyors submit the requisite report with minimal documentation, (and) executes fast settlement of claims, usually within three to five working days. In case of larger losses, it requires time for assessment, but we offer quick relief through some advance payment to our policyholders.”
This procedure is followed under normal circumstances as well. Once you intimate the insurer about a claim, a survey is conducted, usually within 72 hours of intimation. Policyholders need to submit documents, including completed claim forms, plans of the property or documents related to the property, repair bills, original invoices of the suppliers, surveyors’ assessment, rent agreement (wherever required) and FIR or Fire Brigade report (wherever required).
Usually claims under home policies are settled within 30 days from the receipt of all the requisite documents.
If you have opted for a comprehensive home insurance policy (includes both the structure and contents of your property), it covers damage caused due to fire and allied perils, including floods, cyclone and storms, lightning, explosion, implosion, aircraft damage, flood, storm, cyclone, riots and missile-testing operations. While cover against earthquake is in-built in most of the home policies, in some cases, you may have to buy it as an add-on cover. Similarly, a home policy normally excludes compound walls and landscaping but it can be insured separately by paying additional premium.
However, there are a set of exclusions that come with any home policy. In case of the structure of the building, your insurance does not provide cover for damage caused due to lack of maintenance of the property, wear and tear and defects existing at the time of buying the policy. Under-construction properties are also not covered.
Do note that, if a property is vacant beyond a certain period of time, mostly 30 days, then the insurers may not cover for any damages. But you can keep the insurers informed about the vacancies.
As for content, it varies from insurer to insurer and the content. For instance, some insurers do not provide cover to electrical and mechanical breakdown of appliances such as televisions, washing machines, etc, if the appliances are over a certain number of years, say, 5 or 10 years, old.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...