Playing it safe has paid off for NPS investors

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
It has been 11 years since the National Pension System (NPS) was opened up for all citizens in May 2009 and, in this period, conservatism seems to have paid off for those investors. The average returns of Tier I schemes that invest in government securities (Scheme G) and other fixed income instruments (Scheme C) have outperformed equity (Scheme E) and alternate assets (Scheme A) categories over three-, five- and ten-year time-frames. Funds of Schemes G and C have also outshone the average returns of the relevant mutual fund category(ies) by up to 2.2 percentage points over longer periods of five- and ten years.
The long-term outperformance of these two options makes them a suitable choice for investors trying to build their retirement kitty. Under the ‘active’ choice, NPS subscribers have the option to invest entirely in Schemes C or G or distribute between the two.
The lower cost vis-à-vis mutual funds and tax breaks available for NPS make this product hard to resist.
Currently, there are seven pension funds (HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, LIC, SBI, UTI and Aditya Birla Sun Life) for the all citizens model.
Over longer time frames of five and ten years, all the seven Scheme G and Scheme C funds have managed returns on par with or better than their benchmarks (Crisil 10-year Gilt index and Crisil Composite Bond index) as well as the average returns of equivalent mutual fund categories (gilt, medium to long and long duration mutual funds). The performance of the NPS funds over various time periods can be seen in the accompanying table.
Scheme G funds have taken advantage of the fall in long-term bond yields in 2014, 2016 and 2019 to clock good returns. Investing in government securities now could lead to short-term volatility, given the uncertainties surrounding the economic impact of Covid-19. But being a long-term investment, NPS returns can smoothen out. Also, Scheme G carries near zero risk of default.
Scheme C carries slightly higher risk than Scheme G, though funds invest over 80 per cent in AAA-rated bonds. Scheme C funds have not been immune to the turmoil in the corporate bond market with many pension fund managers having invested in instruments from companies such as Dewan Housing, IL&FS and YES Bank. However, the exposure is not substantial. As per regulatory requirement, NPS funds have a cap of 10 per cent to securities in the A to AA minus band. Since NPS is a long-term product, small losses could be compensated to a good extent by capital appreciation over a period of time.
Thus for retirement goals, NPS Schemes G and C could suit the needs of investors who do not want exposure to gyrations in the equity market.
In comparison, investors with a majority of their NPS exposure to equities have had to eat humble pie. Scheme E invests predominantly in large-cap stocks and average returns have failed to beat those of large-cap funds and the Nifty 100 TRI. The polarised market conditions until early 2020 and the sharp fall since February have dented the performance of Scheme E funds.
Besides, while NPS funds are allowed to take exposure to stocks with market cap of over ₹5,000 crore, they have stuck to large-caps and many of them have only up to 5 per cent exposure to the mid-cap category. The long-term returns of Scheme E could improve if exposure to lower market cap stocks is altered in tune with market conditions.
Scheme A funds, which invest in alternative assets, do not have a long track record but they seem to have contained the downside risk better than Scheme E funds.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...