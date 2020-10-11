Readers’ Comments

This is in the context of the article titled ‘Hexaware Delisting: Next steps for shareholders who bid higher than delisting price’ that appeared on BusinessLine website on September 25. Can shareholders of Hexaware, who had bid at a price higher than the exit price tender at the exit price notified by the company?

Gagandeep Gujral

Our response: Yes. Shareholders who had bid higher can tender their shares at the exit price notified by Hexaware. This has to be done by contacting the registrar to the issue — KFintech — within a year from the date of completion of the delisting process. This date will be notified by Hexaware in a public announcement. The registrar will ask for certain procedures to be completed, and also some documents.

Once this is done, the shareholders who had bid at a higher price than the exit price will be paid the amount against the shares they hold.

The podcast on ‘What should investors in multi-cap funds do now?’ that appeared on BusinessLine website on October 2 was informative. Podcasts, in general, are becoming an increasingly popular mode of providing content. Looking forward to hearing more.

Shreela Roy

The article titled ‘Decode your payslip to get more from your salary’ that appeared on BusinessLine website on October 4, is a wonderful topic. It would be of great use, especially, for new graduates getting a job, if BusinessLine could make a video or presentation on the same.

Meera Siva

This is regardingthe article ‘Cement stocks revive despite near-term weakness in demand’ that appeared in BusinessLine on October 5. If cement stocks are buoyant, it is an indication that economic fundamentals are gaining momentum. These are good signs of recovery from Covid-related slowdown.

Amit Kumar