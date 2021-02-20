Readers’ Feedback

The below two comments are with respect to the article titled ‘Smart finance, spicy romance’ published on February 14.

Financial compatibility is as critical as emotional bonding, for couples.

Knowing each other’s financial knowledge and investments, and aligning for a longer-term, sustainable and stable relationship is the key.

––Bal Govind

Very pragmatic approach to Valentine’s Day. Well done, Keerthi Sanagasetti (writer).

––Rasika Ranganathan

Thanks for the prompt response to my email query about the IPO recommendation on RailTel. I read the article in BusinessLine dated Feburary 18.

It will be really helpful if the analysis can be published a day prior to the opening of the IPO.

––Chetan.

BusinessLine Research Bureau says: We strive to always publish the IPO recommendation in advance or on the opening day.

Apologies for the delay this time around. It was due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Thanks for the faith in our product. Keep reading!

This is with respect to the article ‘Why you should accumulate the stock of Prestige Estates’ published on February 14. First of all, the Bengaluru-based firm’s fortunes depend on that city alone. Secondly, it is highly unlikely that companies will bring people back to work from office. So, how will demand, which is driven solely by software workers, improve?

The recommendation is not rational.

––Krish

BLRB says: While the company is based out of Bengaluru, the upside is not based on IT companies alone. There are other factors, too, that help — favourable property prices and low housing loan interest rates.

Also, despite work-from-home, many players in the office segment have been reporting steady occupancy and collections since March 2020.

Also, if the Blackstone-Prestige Estates deal goes through, it will help Prestige bring down its debt, giving room for expansion.

So, at this point, one can consider betting on the stock.

Please publish recommendations on mediclaim policies.

––Debjyoti

BLRB says: Thank you. We do regularly publish reviews of new health insurance products and feature stories on issues concerning health insurance. Keep reading!

I have been a regular reader of online BL since the Covid lockdown. I would like to know how to invest in foreign equities, and about the rules and regulations, including income-tax implications.

––Suresh Kumar PT

BLRB says: We have written on these aspects in the article ‘How to invest in US Equities’ (tinyurl.com/USEquities).

As a reader of BusinessLine for more than a decade, I’d like to wish BL on introducing your Sunday edition.

As a retail investor and a bank depositor, I, like many others, face a lot of challenges — be it logging to net banking, syncing up with Google Pay, or bank linkage for SIPs.

I request BL to act as a bridge, and solicit such challenges, suggestions and feedback/solutions from its readers.

You can evaluate and publish selected best entries in your Sunday edition. This can be a regular weekly column. This can get attention of relevant industry leaders. Readers will also feel connected to BL.

—Srivatsan

BLRB says: Thank you for your wishes and suggestion. We will surely consider such an interactive column in the future.

Excellent performance on your recommendations and advice. I love ‘Who Am I?’. Super quizzing!

––Vikesh Wallia

I am happy to read the Sunday BL paper and also see the pictures of writers alongside their names.

––Shanmukhappa Ankamanal