Your Taxes

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
A friend (an NRI) and I (a resident Indian) are planning to start investments in equities through a bank stock broker. What taxes will be applicable for the same? Can you explain with respect to income-tax laws, foreign remittance and other applicable laws?
Jacob Abraham
Our response below is only based on the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 (to the extent it relates to foreign remittance). We have not analysed the applicability of regulations relating to investment in equity scrips by NRIs in India.
Income Tax Act: Sale proceeds from shares held as stock in trade (trading) shall be taxable as business income (BI), while the proceeds from shares held as investment (capital asset) shall be taxable as capital gains (CG).
BI shall be taxable based on the tax slab rates applicable to you and to your friend if you are doing business in your individual capacity. However, long-term CG in excess of ₹1 lakh from sale of listed shares are chargeable to tax at the rate of 10 per cent. Short-term CG (STT (Securities Transaction Tax) paid) shall be taxable at the rate of 15 per cent. In addition to this, surcharge (if applicable) and health and education cess at 4 per cent shall apply.
Further, it may be noted that effective from FY2020-21 (April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021) dividend distribution tax has been abolished. Consequently, dividend income from shares are taxable in the hands of the shareholders at the applicable tax slab rates.
Foreign remittance of sale proceeds: As per FEMA, the sale proceeds (net of taxes) of the capital instruments could be remitted outside India. NRIs can remit up to $1 million per financial year (including all other capital account remittances) from an NRO account upon submission of a certificate from a chartered accountant and a self-undertaking to the banker. Prior RBI approval is necessary if the remittance exceeds $1 million in a financial year.
Is it necessary to show bank accounts with non-taxable income in the income-tax return?
TG Venkateswaran
As per the instructions issued by the tax authorities, the details of all savings/current accounts held at any time in India during a tax year are required to be reported in the income tax return. This is regardless of the bank account not earning any taxable income.
However, it is not mandatory to provide details of dormant accounts held in India which are not operational for more than three years. Reporting of bank accounts held abroad is also mandatory for those who qualify as tax residents (resident and ordinarily resident) of India, regardless of whether the account earns any income during the year.
The writer is Partner, Deloitte India. Send your queries to taxtalk@thehindu.co.in
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...