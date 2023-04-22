After gain comes pain. Thats the tale of the investors in the IT sector today. Post the rip roaring rally of 2020 and 2021, the sector has been in a deep bear market with the Nifty IT index down 32 per cent from its peak a little over a year back. Recent Infosys results have added salt to the wounds. What is happening and what lies ahead? Listen in!
