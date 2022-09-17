Portfolio Podcast | ESG Investing: Hype or hope?

Equity investors are paying a premium for how a company treats the planet, how the company cares about people, and how the firm is being run overall.

Financial gain has been the main factor behind investment decisions taken by investors. But, of late, some investors across the world are also becoming conscious of how companies make money, instead of focussing solely on the money made. And this takes us to ESG investing, which has formed the basis of over $35 trillion in assets coming from investors globally. Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities in stocks.

Tune in to understand whether ESG investing is truly a novel approach, how decoding such companies may not be easy in the absence of uniform standards, what are the ESG options for Indian investors, the real financial return experience, and much more.