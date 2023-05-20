The development of government and corporate bond markets in India has not kept pace with the local equities market. But some winds of change seem to be blowing in this direction. There have been concerted efforts by authorities to deepen the penetration of the Indian bond market and diversify corporate bond ownership. In this backdrop, the emergence of Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) has been an important development.

Combining flavours of online shopping, attractive user interface, zero costs, high convenience and wide availability of information, regulated OBPPs are trying to change the way Indian retail investors deal with bonds. Here is a discussion.