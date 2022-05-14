Portfolio podcast | How to deal with biases in investing

Cognitive human bias is now an extensively well-researched subject and there is overwhelming evidence of how this plays out in all our decisions every day. Investment decisions are no exception. Investors need to take cognisance of this and bring in discipline and processes in investing. Else, decisions will be sub-optimal and in many cases, counter-productive.

Poor portfolio returns are more or less guaranteed in such cases. While luck might eclipse a poor investment decision in the short time term, it definitely wears off over time. The first step in solving a problem is to recognize it exists. In the latest episode of Portfolio Podcast, Kumar Shankar Roy and Hari Viswanath talk about how biases can impact your investment decisions and how you can counter them. Listen in!