Peer to peer lending platforms attempt to match borrowers directly with lenders by way of providing them a marketplace without involvement of any financial intermediary . These platforms claim of providing attractive returns to borrowers in the range of 14-20 percent or even higher. Tune in to the podcast to find out aspects beyond such high returns which you should consider before going into peer-to-peer lending.
Portfolio Podcast | Should you go for P2P lending?
Parv Shah and Sai Prabhakar discuss the risks one should be aware of with regard to P2P lending
Published on
Aug 27, 2022