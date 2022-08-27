hamburger

Portfolio Podcast | Should you go for P2P lending?

Parv Shah |Sai Prabhakar Yadavalli |V Nivedita | Updated on: Aug 27, 2022

Parv Shah and Sai Prabhakar discuss the risks one should be aware of with regard to P2P lending

Peer to peer lending platforms attempt to match borrowers directly with lenders by way of providing them a marketplace without involvement of any financial intermediary . These platforms claim of providing attractive returns to borrowers in the range of 14-20 percent or even higher. Tune in to the podcast to find out aspects beyond such high returns which you should consider before going into peer-to-peer lending.

Published on Aug 27, 2022

