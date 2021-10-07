Buy crude oil, peg stop-loss at ₹5,440

The price of crude oil, which has been on a rise since the beginning of the year, saw a considerable drop in July and August. The continuous futures contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after hitting a high of ₹5,733 in early July, dropped to ₹4,634 towards the end of August. But since ₹4,570 and ₹4,900 being a demand zone, the decline was restricted and it started to recover.

Despite the contract witnessing a fall over the past couple of sessions, it continues to remain above ₹5,700 and the price action exhibits bullish inclination. Considering the price action over the past couple of weeks, the price band of ₹5,500 and ₹5,650 will provide a solid base for the contract.

From the current level, the contract is likely to cross over ₹6,000-mark in the short-term and potentially touch ₹6,215 over the next two months. So, traders can buy crude oil futures with stop-loss at ₹5,440 and look for targets at ₹6,000 and ₹6,215. Shift the stop-loss to ₹5,650 if the contract decisively breaches ₹6,000.