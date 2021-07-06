Buy MCX nickel futures

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The continuous contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rallied in the first couple of months this year. But, after hitting a high of ₹1,446 in February final week, the contract made a u-turn and began to move southwards. The fall was quick and it dropped to ₹1,140 levels within a couple of weeks. Since then, the band of ₹1,140 and ₹1,150 acted as a solid base. The contract then gathered strength. The price began going up in March last week from about ₹1,150 and since then, it has gradually headed north.
The rally ran into a resistance at ₹1,360 and since early May, it has been struggling to go beyond this level. But an up-move that began two week ago has given the contract a good momentum and it has broken out of ₹1,360 last month-end.
Although there was no significant follow through rally, the contract is able to sustain above the resistance-turned-support of ₹1,360. Indicators like the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) remain in their respective bullish territories and the average directional index (ADX) shows that the bulls are strong. Moreover, the open interest of the futures contract has been steadily rising with the price, a bullish signal. Hence, traders can be positive and buy nickel futures with stop-loss at ₹1,330 for a target of ₹1,450.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...