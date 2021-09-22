Buy nickel futures, stop-loss at ₹1,400

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The continuous contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which began the year at around ₹1,215/kg, rallied during the initial weeks and reached ₹1,440 levels towards the end of February.
But the contract started to decline and by the first week of March, it had dropped to ₹1,150 levels, thereby losing about 20 per cent within a couple of weeks.
Following this, the futures saw a brief period of consolidation and then began to appreciate.
Since the final week of May, the contract has been steadily gaining with intermittent corrections and notably, the 50-day moving average (DMA) consistently provided support.
The upward progression has been continuing and before a couple of weeks, it hit a fresh high of ₹1,554.7.
However, the contract fell from those levels to mark a low of ₹1,411 last week.
Although the price has corrected, it is trading around the 50-DMA.
While it briefly went below this level, it swiftly recovered and is now hovering around ₹1,450.
Also, the price band between ₹1,380 and ₹1,400 is a considerable support band and until this band holds, the trend will be bullish.
The price action over the past six months too suggests that the chances of a bounce from the current levels is high.
Traders can buy nickel futures on declines with stop-loss at ₹1,400 and look for a target of ₹1,550.
