Go long on MCX aluminium

The continuous contract of aluminium on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on an uptrend since May 2020. While there was a period of consolidation in July and August this year, when the price was held within the range of ₹200-210, the futures were able to break out of this range towards the end of August and went on to make a fresh high of ₹235.3 a week ago.
Although it has retreated from the highs to the current level of about ₹226, the trend has not turned bearish. The short-term trend will be bullish until the price stays above the support band of ₹223-225 and the medium-term trend can upward inclined so long as the futures is above ₹200. Also, indicators like the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart lies in the bullish zone.
However, RSI is hovering near the over-bought territory and the MACD is showing slight weakness. Hence, a minor correction cannot be ruled out.
Traders can go long at around ₹224 and when the price touches 21-day moving average (which is currently at ₹218); stop-loss can be at ₹210. On the upside, the contract is likely to retest ₹235 and can even rise to ₹245.
