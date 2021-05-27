Go long on MCX copper

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Copper has been one of the best performing commodities since March 2020 and consequently, the continuous contract of copper on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) started to rally from about ₹350. Though there were intermittent moderations in price, the overall trend remained bullish. Therefore, the futures continued to head north and hit a high of ₹815 before a couple of weeks.
However, over the past couple of weeks, the contract started to decline and is currently trading around ₹750, losing nearly 8 per cent from its high. The price is now below the 21-day moving average (DMA) and indicators like relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) also shows a downtick.
But there are no clear cut signs of trend reversal and the fall in price is likely to be a correction as the price is above the 50-DMA and it lies above the 50 per cent retracement level of the previous trend.
The MACD stays in the positive territory and the average directional index shows that the bulls are bears are possessing equal strength at this moment. Also, since the major trend is bullish and the contract is near a considerable support.
Given the above factors, traders can risk going long on the back of the support at ₹730. That is, buy the contract with stop-loss at ₹730 and look for a potential targets of ₹780 and ₹800 in the near-term.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...