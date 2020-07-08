MCX-Natural gas: Go long above ₹143

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
The July futures contract of natural gas on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in a downtrend since early May, seems to have reversed the direction. It took support at about ₹115 and has been rallying since past week. The contract is now testing the resistance at ₹143, where the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. A decisive break out of this level can turn the outlook positive, at least in the short run.
Corroborating the bullish bias, the daily relative strength index has been rising and has gone above the midpoint level of 50. The moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart, though below the zero-level, is showing a strong upward momentum. Also, the price has rallied past the 21-day moving average, which is at ₹133.
Since the contract is trading with a bullish bias, it is highly likely to extend the rally further. The immediate hurdle above ₹143is at ₹150 – a considerable resistance as 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level coincides at that level. Above that level, the contract might advance to ₹158. On the other hand, if the contract loses strength and starts to decline, it might find a support band between ₹132 and ₹136. Subsequent support can be ₹126.
On the global front, the generic first contract of natural gas on New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) recovered sharply after taking support at $1.45. The rally has resulted in the contract inching above the critical level of $1.9 and by looking at the bullish momentum, the price might move past $2 as well. The uptrend can also lift the contract in MCX.
The contracts on MCX and NYMEX are in a strong bull trend and the price action of both indicate the rally will extend further. But MCX-Natural gas faces a resistance at ₹143. So, traders can buy the contract with stop-loss at ₹130 if it decisively breaks above ₹143.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...