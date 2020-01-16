MCX-Zinc is range-bound

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
The Zinc contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India took support at ₹175.3 in December last year and began to trend upwards. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. But the contract encountered a key resistance at ₹190 and began to witness a corrective down-move. It is currently trading at ₹184.5. On the downside, the contract has a key support at ₹180.
The daily relative strength index (RSI) is moving in the neutral region, without lending any clear direction. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart is on the brink of entering positive territory. A strong rally above ₹190 is needed to strengthen the uptrend and take the contract northwards to ₹195 and then to ₹200 in the short- to medium-term.
Conversely, if the contract slumps below the immediate support level of ₹180 can drag it lower to ₹175 in the short-term. Therefore, traders should tread with caution as long as the contract is range-bound between ₹180 and ₹190.
The three-month rolling forward contract of Zinc on the London Metal Exchange is hovering at $2,388 and has surpassed a key resistance at $,2,350. But it faces key resistances ahead at $2,400 and $2,425 levels. A strong breakthrough of theses resistance will pave way for an up move to $2,460. Beyond $2,460, a vital resistance is at $2,500 levels. Supports for the contract are at $2,350 and $2,270.
As the price Zinc on the MCX is range-bound in the band between ₹180 and ₹190, traders can take a cautious approach and avoid trading in the in MCX-Zinc until the range is breached on either side and a clear short-term trend is set.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...